Bruton Kicks To Touch On TV Licence Reform

02 Aug 2019

Communications minister Richard Bruton has published a Broadcasting Bill which includes a number of measures to support local community radio, reducing the levies placed on independent broadcasters.

The minister (pictured) also announced changes to how the TV licence fee will be collected and a review of the Broadcasting Act.

“The Broadcasting (Amendment) Bill 2019 allows for the creation of a new funding scheme that would allow the granting of bursaries to journalists in local or community radio stations. We must support our local community radio stations and independent broadcasters,” Bruton stated.

The minister will be putting the collection of the TV licence fee out to public tender later this year. The contract is currently with An Post. At the end of the five year contract period, the licence fee will be replaced by a device independent broadcasting charge.

“It is clear that due to the nature of technological change and the movement towards digital devices, the design of the TV licence fee will have to change. This is a fundamental reform that will take time to develop.”

Bruton also intends to review the Broadcasting Act to evaluate the proportion of the TV licence revenue which is allocated to the Sound and Vision Scheme which supports the independent sector and native Irish content. The review will also consider the minimum amount of funding that RTE is obliged to spend on commissioning external content. In 2018 this amounted to €40m.

The key provisions of the Bill are:

• To allow the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland to accrue a level of working capital so that it can meet its day-to-day operational requirements.

• Give greater flexibility to the BAI in granting exemptions and deferrals to the Broadcasting levy.

• Allow for the BAI expenses to be part funded (up to 50%) from licence fee receipts.

• Allow for the creation of a new funding scheme that would allow the granting of bursaries to journalists in local or community radio stations.

Trade union SIPTU said members would oppose the outsourcing of licence fee collection and the imposition of any additional financial burden on households who are currently paying their TV licence.

Head of Services Karan O’Loughlin stated: “The minister has proposed that the media charge be introduced in five years’ time. Such an extended wait for its introduction will result in the destruction of public service broadcasting in this country. Unless there is speedier action taken the announcement amounts to little more that the government abdicating its responsibility to the maintenance of quality public service broadcasting.”

An Post Response

In a statement, An Post said it welcomed the proposal to put the collection of the TV licence out to public tender.

“The TV licence contract is an important part of An Post’s business strategically, a key facet of our public service role and an essential income stream for our Postmasters and the national Post Office network. An Post has long argued that the contract needs to be longer term than the current annual renewal to allow for investment into databases and IT to facilitate more efficient collection.”

In 2018 An Post collected €166m in licence fee sales revenue, processing 1,039,000 TV licences. The company says the 2018 evasion rate was 12.8%, down from 14.1% in the prior year.

“Licence fee collection is a difficult and complex task as the TV licence is a voluntary tax,” the company stated. “Achieving a compliance rate of 87% under current conditions is a credit to An Post’s licence collection team across the country.”

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, which represents 34 independent radio stations, said there is a pressing need for legislative reform to ensure the viability of licensed broadcasters.

Chairman John Purcell stated: “Providing solutions requires radical reform. We will actively engage with all political parties to ensure that this broadcasting legislation is used to fund the programmes that are of value to the audiences in Ireland. It should be noted that 69% of the market share of Irish radio is to independent radio stations represented by the IBI.

“We acknowledge the actions of minister Bruton in opening the debate on broadcasting legislation, and look forward to working with him to create transformative legislation which will benefit Irish audiences for the future.”