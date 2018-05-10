Brookfield Buys Into Imagine Communications

10 May 2018 | 04.41 pm

Brookfield Asset Management is set to acquire a majority stake in wireless broadband provider Imagine Communications, subject to consent from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Imagine’s LTE network uses wireless technology rather than cable systems and is particularly suited to remote areas. The company has trialled the service with 20,000 customers in rural Ireland and has received expressions of interest from around 100,000 further potential subscribers.

Imagine did not qualify for the troubled tendering process for the National Broadband Plan, which is set on using fibre to deliver broadband to rural areas.

Imagine has purchased access to the future 5G spectrum, a faster wireless internet technology, which is expected to be introduced here in 2021.

Brookfield is one of the world’s largest infrastructure funds, with global assets under management of $285 billion. Its net income for Q1 2018 amounted to $1.85 billion. Its previous investments in Ireland include the wind assets of Bord Gais, purchased in 2014 as a result of its privatisation.

Reports say that the deal will be structured via a British-based joint venture, BCP IV Telecommunications, which will own 100% of Imagine and in which BCP will hold a majority of shares. Imagine founder Sean Bolger (pictured at the Imagine launch in 2006) and Brian O’Donoghue will continue to lead and develop the business.