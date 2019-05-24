Brokers Ireland Appoints New President

24 May 2019 | 02.04 pm

Brokers Ireland, which represents 1,250 broker firms, has announced the appointment of Duncan Duke as president following its AGM.

Duke is a founding member and Director of Inverdea Financial Services in Wicklow. He told the annual conference that there is little evidence to suggest that consumers have learned much about the value of good financial planning following the financial crisis.

“The crisis may have made people more risk averse but that doesn’t mean they are taking positive action to plan their financial futures, and that is absolutely critical for people to do,” Duke said.

He claimed that people who seek broker advice nearly double the savings and investments of those who don’t, are more than twice as likely to have a pension and feel more financially confident. “The bottom line is everyone, regardless of age or circumstance, needs to think about what they want for the future. And detailed financial planning is the road map for getting there.”

Chief executive Diarmuid Kelly urged the government not to cut back on the current rate of tax relief for workers contributing to their pensions. “In a tight Budget situation it could be viewed as an easy option because those impacted, primarily middle income earners, will not feel the hit immediately,” said Kelly. “However, any such move would have devastating consequences for workers.”

Kelly warned of two consequences that would work against the government achieving any perceived budgetary savings:

A row-back on pensions savings by middle income earners who are already under pressure

Pay claims by public sector unions to compensate their workers for the loss.

“It would be a short sighted, counter-productive move by the government at a time when they should be positively influencing to grow pension coverage and participation in a bid to defuse Ireland’s pension time bomb,” Kelly added.

Currently workers on €35,300 or over pay the marginal tax rate of 40%. By contributing to a private pension the individual is entitled to this level of tax relief, meaning that every €100 contributed to a private pension costs the individual just €60.

Kelly said the share of the cost of private pension tax reliefs provided to public sector workers is significantly understated. “The estimate of €2.5 billion being widely used in policy formation discussions is gross of tax recovery on retirement benefits from both current and future pensions. Significantly, it does not include the effective benefit-in-kind exemption by the State of a notional public service employer contribution, nor the cost of paying pensions to current public service pensioners.

“Based on a number of different studies the cost of imputed public service employer contributions could be anywhere between €778 million and €1.45 billion,” he added. “The cost of tax relief on public sector pensions, given the addition of these implicit employer contributions by the government, accounts for more than half of the total cost of tax relief on pension contributions.

“The perception that a relatively small number of individuals in the private sector are using up a large part of the cost of private pension tax relief is a myth.”

Pic: Dak Photography