Broadband Anywhere With Magnet Networks

15 Jan 2020 | 11.20 am

Magnet Networks’ new offering Broadband Anywhere provides Dedicated Internet Access so that virtually every business in Ireland can enjoy 20MB internet access

Magnet Networks have rounded off a year in which they changed the nature of business communications in Ireland by launching a solution for companies left behind in the struggle for high-speed connectivity.

Magnet Networks recently introduced Ireland’s first single connectivity marketplace, becoming the first provider to grant one-stop access to all business broadband options offered by every major network operator in Ireland.

This has seen Magnet Networks bring together Ireland’s largest connectivity network and become a one-stop shop for businesses that need technology and speed to grow, and instant information on all connectivity options available to them.

Magnet Networks’ new offering Broadband Anywhere is a nationwide solution that promises to connect virtually every business in Ireland with speeds of over 20MB per second. This mobile product will enable businesses on low speeds to significantly upgrade their connectivity anywhere in the country.

Operating on a separate platform using next generation 4G IoT technology, Broadband Anywhere provides Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) to virtually every business in Ireland. With this solution, Magnet Networks have achieved average minimum speeds of around 20MBps in almost every county.

“Broadband Anywhere is great news for companies who are currently struggling with a very basic or no connection,” said Stephen Brewer (pictured), Managing Director of Magnet Networks Ireland. “If your business is within coverage of a mobile phone signal, then we can connect you via an external 4G aerial, giving everyone in your business greatly enhanced broadband access. The product will not only deliver for rural businesses but also provides a low-cost high-capacity back-up service to companies for whom continuity of supply is key – especially as cloud services expand.”

Dedicated Internet Access In A Single Marketplace

Broadband Anywhere is priced according to usage. The basic package will start at €55 for 100GB, rising to €85 for 600GB. The new service provides enterprise-class options to businesses that need quality connectivity, virtually everywhere in the country. And with the introduction of Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) in a single marketplace, Magnet Networks offers a connectivity option that reduces costs and improves service to thousands of businesses currently paying high legacy fees.

“Businesses around the country who are paying massive costs for legacy lines are entitled to know that there is a faster and better value option available to them through DIA,” said Mr Brewer. “Previously, DIA would normally command a four-figure monthly sum. Now it is in the realms of hundreds rather than thousands, thanks to our network agnostic approach and technology choices.

“We combine multiple networks with our own to bring together Ireland’s largest connectivity network for businesses who need technology and speed to grow. Because we are not tied to any location, we are guided by value and service, and are dedicated to delivering the best connectivity solution available in your area.

“For example, if you are a business in Carlow, with one call we take an independent view on all the options available to you in the market, whether they be fibre, copper or direct. The dedicated connectivity offered by Magnet Networks is a step up from available business broadband and comes with corporate-level support. Aside from a monthly price, which can be as low as €290, circuits are monitored and the support team, located in Ireland, will answer the phone 24/7. A phone call or web chat will provide your options within the same day.”

The industry veteran is concerned at the number of companies placing a low value on the quality of the connectivity they depend on. “Even in the last two years, connective technology has moved on massively, but many internet-critical companies are still living on the offering that they signed up to five years ago,” said Mr Brewer.

“While seven out of ten of companies in Ireland say that they have a digital transformation strategy, it is very difficult to run a smart warehouse with a 12MB connection. If you are an online dependent company and currently paying €29.50 for your broadband, then you are vastly undervaluing the importance of connectivity to your business. If you lose connectivity, or even broadband quality, then you don’t just lose business days, you lose revenue and possibly customers.”

Get Rid Of Line Rental With Magnet Talk

Mr Brewer also believes that Irish businesses could save themselves almost €33m a year by unshackling their phone systems from the wall. The telecoms expert believes that companies are wasting money on line rental when technology enables them to host their business lines in the cloud, providing a far better service at a much cheaper price.

According to Mr Brewer: “There are 250,000 businesses in Ireland, the majority of whom are needlessly paying €20.96 per month to rent a phone line which is as relevant to modern business communications as a fax machine. Even if each business only had one line, that is €62.8m in rental a year – without one call being made. And yet technology is screaming at these companies to move with the times and unplug their business from the wall.

“People don’t see anything wrong with paying for line rental – which is essentially paying a company to enable them to deliver you a service which you then pay for – because that is the way that things have always been. The majority of businesses never think about their phone system – it is just there. However, there was once a time when people thought black and white TVs were just fine, until someone showed them a colour set.”

Magnet Talk is a hosted system which, Mr Brewer believes, will change the way in which business phone systems operate in Ireland.

“Magnet Talk is based on a €9.95 monthly fee per user, which includes all the call minutes an average business will need, and runs over any provider’s existing broadband lines,” he said.

“If every business had this, it would cost the country €29.9m for all of our call needs – saving €33m annually. Magnet Talk offers call facilities anywhere, in offices or on mobiles via an app, and three-way conference calling, with upgrade packages featuring expanded features to support any business up to contact centre level.” Magnet Talk also offers the facility for businesses to set up regional numbers in areas, even though they may be based elsewhere.

Free Town WiFi In Galway And Balbriggan

The innovative connectivity company is at the forefront of rolling out free town WiFi across Ireland, with major launches this year in Balbriggan and Galway.

Galway has been confirmed as Ireland’s largest WiFi connected city, with the doubling in size of its hugely popular free public scheme, while Balbriggan became the first location on the east coast to launch free high-speed public service. Each Magnet Networks Free Town WiFi access point can handle 250 simultaneous connections, providing a quality service to pedestrians and businesses within the town centre.

