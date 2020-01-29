Brittany Ferries Freight Moving From Cork To Rosslare

29 Jan 2020 | 04.47 pm

Brittany Ferries is to move its freight sailings to Spain to Rosslare Europort from Cork from the end of next month, with the Rosslare to Bilbao crossing replacing the present route from Cork to Santander.

The first departure on the new route will be on February 28. The shipping line said that tourism crossings on the Cork to Roscoff route will continue and it remains committed to the service.

Chief executive Christophe Mathieu said: “This was not a decision we took lightly, and follows extensive consultation with our freight customers who sought better road connections and reduced driving distances.

“We opened the route in 2018 with a two-year trial window. While passenger numbers have been encouraging, the reality is that freight numbers, which are key to route viability, were not sufficiently robust.

“However I want to make it clear that we remain committed to Cork, with our flagship Pont-Aven (pictured) cruise-ferry service to Roscoff. We’re also committed to an Ireland-Spain route, now via Rosslare, and we’ll look after existing passengers whose future travel will be affected by this change.”

Rosslare Europort general manager Glenn Carr added: “This new Rosslare to Bilbao service will be attractive for trade and tourism alike. We very much welcome that this service is being launched because of demand from freight customers, due to Rosslare’s strategic position and access to key markets.

“Brittany Ferries will also benefit from our €25m investment in port facilities, infrastructure and technology, as part of the port’s strategic plan.”

Travellers already booked on affected sailings from Cork will have the option to transfer to a Rosslare sailing with an allowance to cover additional transfers. A full refund will be provided to those who choose to cancel.

As with the current Cork-Santander sailings, the new Rosslare-Bilbao sailing will be twice weekly and will incorporate a weekly Ireland/France rotation. It is expected that despite the concentration on freight, the route will carry a number of holidaymakers to both Spain and France. This has been the experience with the existing Cork-Santander route.

The ferry company’s view is that hauliers favour the Rosslare to Bilbao route as there are better onward transport links at both ports, with Rosslare connected directly to Dublin on the east coast road network, while Bilbao is more attuned to freight traffic and has easier onward access.

Brittany Ferries, founded in 1972, continues to be owned by a Breton agricultural cooperative and now carries around 210,000 freight units (containers) each year.