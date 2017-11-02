02 Nov 2017 | 01.24 pm

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce will host a charity luncheon on November 16 to honour the work undertaken by the RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew throughout Ireland and the UK. Taking place in the Shelbourne Hotel, ticket cost €150 each.

During Storm Ophelia RNLI crews braved treacherous weather, including force nine winds and six-meter sea swells in rescuing a yacht off the southeast coast. Callouts were also undertaken off the Galway, Louth and Bangor coasts.

John McGrane, the director-general of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, said that the RNLI demonstrates the strong ties between coastal communities across Great Britain and Ireland. “The lifesaving work undertaken by the RNLI crews is awe-inspiring and speaks to the strength of the bonds across all islands.”

The November 16 fundraiser begins at 12.30pm. A raffle will be held for prizes donated by RTE, CityJet, the InterContinental Hotel, Applegreen and other busineses. Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will deliver the keynote address and the event will close with entertainment from comedian Colm O’Regan.

Corporate support to help organise the fundraising luncheon was received from LK Shields, Morgan McKinley, Tilman Brewin Dolphin and Kennedy Wilson.

Gareth Morrison, head of engagement with the RNLI, said that the efforts of its volunteer crews had saved 431 lives in the UK and Ireland in 2016. “Support like this is vital to the charity to enable us to continue saving lives. Proceeds will also go to support our ‘Respect the Water’ campaign, aimed at halving the number of coastal drownings by 2024,” he continued.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be booked by emailing alison.cotter@britishirishchamber.com.

Photo: Eoin O’Neill (front), British Irish Chamber of Commerce; (from left) Eamon O’Leary, Alison Cotter, British Irish Chamber of Commerce; Chris Watson, Laura Jackson, Craig Macintosh, Damien Payne and Kieran O’Connell (Pic: Paul Sherwood)