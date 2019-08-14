British Imports Age Ireland’s Car Fleet

14 Aug 2019 | 02.27 pm

The rising numbers of car imports from Britain and high levels of taxation means that the average age of cars on our roads is increasing, with detrimental effects on carbon and other emissions, according to Joe Duffy Motors.

The company has reported turnover of €294m for 2018, despite the new car market declining by 4.4%. Profit before tax rose by 2.5% to €8.9m.

Group chief executive Gavin Hydes (pictured) commented: “The economic effects of Brexit, the weakening of sterling and the high level of VRT being applied to new cars have resulted in a record number of passenger cars being imported from the UK. A large amount of these UK imports are older diesel vehicles which are significantly less environmentally friendly than newer petrol or diesel vehicles.

“This level of imports of over 100,000 has had a major impact on our new car market and has brought about our third year of declining new vehicle registrations. Ireland has one of the lowest levels of new car purchases in Europe due to our high level of taxation, despite having one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies and high employment levels.

“The average age of cars on our roads is almost nine years, and the increased importation of higher polluting, older, less environmentally friendly cars is partly due to the higher taxation of new cars and the weakening of sterling.”

Hydes added: “Without a change in the government’s position on taxation and VRT, this will continue. Newer cars have the most up-to-date emission technologies and are less environmentally damaging than older used cars. What is required is a reform of our VRT system for new cars which will incentivise new car purchases, improve emissions, increase the government taxation revenue on new vehicles compared to imports, and protect jobs in our industry.”

Hydes said that JDM had invested €35m in new facilities in 2018, including four new outlets, three in north Dublin and one in Limerick. It also acquired Motorpark Athlone, including Ford and Volvo franchises, and opened an Audi facility in Drogheda.

€4m Dividends

Operating profit for 2018 declined from €9.7m to €8m after JDM Automotive Ltd booked a €2m exceptional charge relating to exiting two commercial property leases. Net profit came in at €5.5m compared with €7.4m the year before.

Year-end total liabilities amounted to €104m while total assets amounted to €135m. Year-end vehicle stocks were valued at €38.6m (new) and €21m (used). Bank borrowings expanded through 2018 from €16m to €31m.

The annual accounts filing discloses that the consideration paid for Motorpark Ltd was €400,000. Liabilities acquired were €350,000, resulting in goodwill of €750,000

As in previous years, Hydes and other JDM Automotive shareholders shared €4m in dividends.