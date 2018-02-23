Briody Bedding Wins SFA Award

23 Feb 2018 | 11.07 am

The overall winner of this year’s National Small Business award has been named as Briody Bedding, the Meath-based bedding and furniture manufacturer which employs 50 people in the town of Ballinrink.

The winners at the 14th Small Firms Association awards ceremony were selected from hundreds of applications received for the 2018 contest. All of Briody Bedding’s products are manufactured in Ireland and the company’s brands include Briody Bedding, Spring Air, Therapedic and The Pocket Spring Bed Company.

SFA chair Sue O’Neill said: “This family business established in 1974 is going from strength to strength. Briody Bedding is one of the largest employers in Ballinrink, Co Meath and the company is not only manufacturing there, it is carrying out extensive R&D to develop innovative products to help the company penetrate new export markets.”

There were seven major category winners:

Manufacturing: Briody Bedding (Meath)

Food & Drink: Revive Active (Galway) — formulates and markets high quality super supplements for the world market

Services: Irish Tax Rebates (Kildare) — employees; highly commended: Kerona Scientific (Dublin) — assists companies from the biocide and agrochemical sectors in obtaining the necessary approvals to register and market their products in the EU

Outstanding Small Business (up to 5 employees): TheTaste.ie (Dublin) — digital food, drink and travel magazine; highly commended: Mezzo Music Academy (Dublin) — music tuition for newborn babies right up to adults in their eighties

Innovator of the Year: Aalto Bio Reagents (Dublin) — biological raw materials for diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies with a focus on the tropical disease sector

Sustainable Energy: Courtown Adventure and Leisure Centre (Wexford) — indoor and outdoor adventure centre; highly commended: Starting Small Standing Tall (Limerick) — energy efficient childcare centre with carbon footprint in mind, an environment for children with a positive impact on learning and development

Exporter of the Year: Good4U (Sligo) — healthy food and snacks for retail chains in branded and private labels, available in eight countries.

Apart from the category winners and overall winner, five firms were selected as showcase examples of emerging new businesses. They were:

Duffy Chartered Engineers Ireland (Louth)

Happy Scribe (Dublin)

HEATESE (Meath)

Medlaw Reporting (Dublin)

Zoan BioMed (Galway)