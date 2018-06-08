Brindley Healthcare Buys Kildare Nursing Home

08 Jun 2018 | 04.11 pm

Brindley Healthcare has acquired Ashley Lodge nursing home in Kildare, bringing seven the number of residential care centres owned and operated by the company.

Brindley currently has over 400 nursing home beds and aims to increase this number to 1,000 over the next 18 months, with the support of a €25m finance facility from Ulster Bank.

Founder and CEO Amanda Torrens commented: “Our acquisition of Ashley Lodge in Kildare is the next step in our ambitious growth plans and we are delighted to have the support of Ulster Bank as we seek to expand further to meet the needs of those in residential care.”

Brindley Healthcare has also appointed a new board, with Noel Daly as chairman (former CEO An Bord Altranais and currently Governor of NUI Galway) and Tom Beegan as a non-executive director (former CEO of the HSA).

The funding and acquisition process was supported by Neal McGroarty of PKF O’Connor, Leddy & Holmes and Neil Keenan on law firm ByrneWallace).