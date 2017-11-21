Brightwater Publishes Salary Survey 2018

21 Nov 2017 | 12.08 pm

Recruitment firm Brightwater is looking for 35 new employees as it continues to expand, with 20 hires planned for Q1 2018. The aim is to expand total headcount to 130 people by the end of 2018.

The firm says the expansion reflects both its own organic growth and the expansion in the wider economy in Ireland and internationally. The candidates are being sought from a wide range of backgrounds, including engineering, science, construction, finance, IT and more, and will work with clients of the firm to identify the most suitable candidates for jobs on offer.

Brightwater also released its Salary Survey 2018.

Managing director Barbara McGrath (pictured) said: “Recruitment is a bell-wether for the wider economy and the 20 new roles we are creating in Brightwater are based on a combination of organic growth as well as an increasing demand in the sector as a whole.

“While a ‘Brexit Bounce’ has not yet fully materialised, job creation in financial services is expected to rise next year. Our research indicates that as many as 50% of firms in the sector expect to grow due to a European base relocation to Ireland, or expansion of existing presence in Ireland. This growth also includes the creation of new positions relating specifically to data protection in line with GDPR implementation in May 2018.”

McGrath added: “While base salary is clearly important, the trend has definitely shifted to the total reward package which covers salary, discretionary bonus, benefits, work:life balance and career development. Brightwater’s research highlights the growing significance of improved bonus structures across most sectors, and the re-emergence and popularity of long term incentive bonus plans. This highlights the importance of staff retention initiatives as the market picks up and the high importance of flexible or remote working arrangements.”

• Download the Business Plus Executive Recruitment Survey