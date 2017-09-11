Brexit Worries Increase For Irish Businesses

11 Sep 2017 | 09.36 am

Optimism is holding steady among Irish companies, despite increasing numbers of business owners expecting damaging impacts from Brexit. The findings come from a business sentiment survey carried out by accountancy firm BDO, which polled more than 350 companies.

It found that 40% of Irish companies now believe Brexit will have a negative impact on their business. The proportion is twice what was recorded when the UK held its Brexit vote, some 14 months ago.

Business activity and levels of operational profit both slipped in the current quarter when compared with previous years, according to BDO. One in four Irish businesses recorded a lower operational profit and experienced lower levels of business activity compared with the same quarter last year.

Despite businesses recording lower operational profits and reduced levels of business activity, overall, the survey found that businesses remain optimistic about the next quarter. Some 40% of businesses said they expect activity to increase in the next quarter.

Employment levels remained broadly unchanged in the period compared with a year earlier. The survey also revealed that 24% of Irish businesses continue to increase their prices, an increase of five percentage points from 2016, as the shift towards higher prices continues.

BDO’s ‘Optimism Index’ has been tracking business sentiment on a quarterly basis since 2011. Optimism is down marginally from this point last year, slipping from 66.4 in 2016 to 66.17 in 2017. Mid to large companies and businesses are the most optimistic, at 68.61 and 65.27 respectively. Overall, the survey found that companies remain optimistic.

Commenting on the findings, Michael Costello (pictured), BDO’s managing partner, noted that the prospect of Brexit negatively impacting the Irish market is becoming clearer for businesses in Ireland. “This survey reveals that previous frustration over the lack of information from government is now changing to a feeling of concern among Irish businesses,” he said.

Costello added that as the consequences of Brexit become more apparent for Irish businesses, his firm is advising clients to analyse their supply chains and business strategy, so they can isolate their exposure to the British market.

“We are beginning to see businesses coming to terms with what Brexit will mean for them and how it will impact their operations. Ambitious and forward-thinking companies need to focus on both the business opportunities and the tax implications Brexit will have,” Costello concluded.