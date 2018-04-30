Brexit: What Britain Wants

30 Apr 2018 | 11.46 am

Britain wants a Free Trade Agreement with the EU that mirrors current arrangements. If they don’t get their way, there may never be a transition period, writes Chris Sparks

Britain’s negotiations on its trading relations with the European Union are complicated and political. Nearly two years after the Brexit vote in June 2016, the future trading relationship is still up in the air. What has been agreed is a still incomplete though comprehensive Withdrawal Agreement, and the timing of a transition period.

After triggering the Article 50 divorce process, Britain will formally cease to be a member of the European Union at 11pm on Friday 29 March, 2019. The two sides have agreed that an ‘implementation period’ will run from then until December 2020, during which time the existing trading rules will continue.

However, there will only be a transition period if the Withdrawal Agreement becomes a treaty signed off by the UK and all the EU member states. The EU’s position is that a trade deal won’t be agreed before March 2019, and that future trade arrangements will be negotiated after March 2019. Britain will probably require something more substantial ahead of the formal exit date, as its financial settlement with the EU provides leverage that is lost after the country leaves the bloc.

After the March summit of EU leaders, the next stage of the divorce talks includes the European Commission preparing a political declaration on EU/UK relations, with a draft being issued in June and a final version in the autumn that that can be voted by the UK and European parliaments ahead of March 2019.

The view from Brussels is that this document will be the blueprint that dictates the parameters of trade talks during the transition period. Speculation on the possible content ranges from a vague political statement of intent to a document that contains some sectoral detail and ties down the UK to alignment with EU rules and standards.

From the UK perspective, the promise of a transition period is welcome, but nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Unless the withdrawal agreement is to Theresa May’s liking, there will be no transition period, and in March 2019 Britain will crash out of the European Union.

In that scenario, trading relations between Britain and the EU would be governed by World Trade Organisation rules and other WTO agreements. Consultants Copenhagen Economics recently advised the Irish government that under a WTO regime Irish goods exports to Britain would face additional trade costs related to tariffs and customs procedures of 7-8% in the best case scenario, or 12-32% if there is significant regulatory divergence over time.

In its scenario planning, Copenhagen Economics also looked at the trade cost implications of other possible negotiation outcomes. One is a European Economic Area scenario, the arrangement that applies between the EU and Norway and Iceland. The other was a customs union scenario, such as applies to Turkey. The trade impacts for Ireland of both these scenarios are less onerous than WTO rules, but the UK has made clear that it won’t be going down either of these routes.

Over the past year, Britain’s position on its future trade relations with the EU have been stated publicly on many occasions, most recently on March 2 by prime minister Theresa May (pictured). In that Mansion House speech, May reiterated was she termed some ‘hard facts’, namely that Britain is leaving the Single Market and the EU’s customs union. What Britain wants, she added, is a bespoke Free Trade Agreement that suits both sides.

Keeper Of The Flame

In the Belgian capital, the Commission — as keeper of the EU flame — sees itself as the real government of Europe, so much so that it has recently been proposing to downgrade the European Council, the part-time EU institution that occasionally draws together the political leaders of member states. The Commission presides over a budget of €145 billion, dispensing largesse across the Union and dictating many aspects of national laws.

In the other corner is the world’s fifth largest economy, which has an even higher level of self-regard than the Commission. Britain takes its democratic traditions very seriously, and Theresa May and her Conservative Party are adamant that there is no going back from the will of 17.4 million voters as expressed on 23 June 2016.

May and her colleagues have decided that the Brexit majority voted for two key changes: no more unrestricted immigration from EU member states, and no more oversight of British law by the European Court of Justice. As these are two pillars of Single Market membership, Britain is resolved to quit the Single Market.

The UK is also set on exiting the EU’s customs union. The EU has formed a customs union with some other countries, such as Turkey, though for the UK any new customs union arrangement would entail the EU setting the UK’s external tariffs. May has rejected this option, on the basis that post-Brexit the UK wants total control of its trade destiny.

The British Labour Party says it would be prepared to negotiate a customs union, though it’s unlikely to be in a position to do so before March 2019. In any event, a bespoke customs union only applies to certain categories of goods — with Turkey it excludes agriculture products.

With the Single Market and the customs union off the table as far as London in concerned, Britain wants a Free Trade Agreement that will deliver many of the current trade benefits enjoyed by EU membership, without having to contribute a net €9 billion into the Commission’s budget every year, without having to accommodate limitless migration from eastern Europe, and without having to obey European Court of Justice diktats.

Sceptics scoff that this is tantamount to having your cake and eating it, but it is the UK position and the reality that the Commission and other EU member states have to confront. In its Berlaymont ivory tower in Brussels, the Commission seems inclined to give Britain a bloody nose, pour discourager les autres.

Governments in Berlin, Paris, Rome, Madrid and other EU capitals — the Commission’s nominal political masters — will shortly have to decide whether a more pragmatic approach is required in the best interests of their businesses and their economies.

Hard Facts

So what does Britain want? ‘The reality is that we all need to face up to some hard facts,’ said Theresa May in her Mansion House address. ‘We are leaving the Single Market. Life is going to be different. In certain ways, our access to each other’s markets will be less than it is now. So we need to strike a new balance.

‘The next hard fact is this. If we want good access to each other’s markets, it has to be on fair terms. We both want good access to each other’s markets; we want competition between us to be fair and open; and we want reliable, transparent means of verifying we are meeting our commitments and resolving disputes.’

May envisages that as with any trade agreement Britain must accept the need for binding commitments, such as committing some areas of UK regulations like state aid and competition to remaining in step with the EU’s. May is also minded to reassure the EU that with workers’ rights and the environment Britain will not engage in a race to the bottom in standards and protections.

‘I want the broadest and deepest possible partnership ñ covering more sectors and co-operating more fully than any Free Trade Agreement anywhere in the world today,’ she added. ‘We have a unique starting point, where on day one we both have the same laws and rules. So rather than having to bring two different systems closer together, the task will be to manage the relationship once we are two separate legal systems.’

The UK government’s position is that a ‘new balance’ is achievable if there is agreement on five foundations to underpin the trading relationship.

‘Our agreement will need reciprocal binding commitments to ensure fair and open competition.’

‘Our agreement will need reciprocal binding commitments to ensure fair and open competition.’ ‘We will need an arbitration mechanism that is completely independent.’

‘We will need an arbitration mechanism that is completely independent.’ ‘We will need to have an ongoing dialogue with the EU, and to ensure we have the means to consult each other regularly.’

‘We will need to have an ongoing dialogue with the EU, and to ensure we have the means to consult each other regularly.’ ‘We will need an arrangement for data protection.’

‘We will need an arrangement for data protection.’ ‘We must maintain the links between our people.’

On this latter point, May is insistent that for the UK free movement of people will come to an end and Britain will control the number of people entering the country. ‘But UK citizens will still want to work and study in EU countries, just as EU citizens will want to do the same here, and we are open to discussing how to facilitate these valuable links,’ she stated.

May noted that every Free Trade Agreement has varying market access depending on the respective interests of the countries involved. ‘If this is cherry-picking, then every trade arrangement is cherry-picking,’ the prime minister declared. ‘What would be cherry-picking would be if we were to seek a deal where our rights and obligations were not held in balance. And I have been categorically clear that is not what we are going to do.’

Tariffs And Quotas

In the Brexit divorce talks, Britain wants to copper-fasten current Single Market trading benefits by securing agreement that if the Britain plays by EU rules then its trade with the Union will be as streamlined as possible. The UK and the EU have integrated supply chains and London doesn’t want any tariffs or quotas. To make this possible, Britain wants agreement that products will only need to undergo one series of approvals, in one country, to show that they meet the required regulatory standards.

To achieve this will require a comprehensive system of mutual recognition. May acknowledges that the UK will need to make a strong commitment that its regulatory standards will remain substantially similar in the future.

Britain also wants to explore with the EU the terms on which the UK could have associate membership of EU agencies for the chemicals, medicines and aerospace industries. May accepts that this would mean Britain abiding by the agencies’ rules, and making an appropriate financial contribution.

On the customs issue — which is of special relevance to Ireland — Britain has set out two potential options. Option one is that at the border the UK would mirror the EU’s requirements for imports from the rest of the world. Option two would be a streamlined customs arrangement, with features such as waiving the requirement for entry and exit declarations for goods moving between the UK and the EU, and trusted trader schemes.

According to May: ‘I recognise that some of these ideas depend on technology, robust systems to ensure trust and confidence, as well as goodwill, but they are serious and merit consideration by all sides.’

For agrifood, other considerations apply, as outside the Common Agricultural Policy Britain intends to reform its agriculture and fisheries management. Again, the British approach is a pledge to maintain environmental and animal welfare standards that are in lockstep with the EU.

Squaring The Circle

Outside the Single Market, squaring the circle on services is a big hurdle for Britain to overcome. The country is a taker on goods trade with the EU but runs a trading surplus in the services arena. In May’s words: ‘We recognise that certain aspects of trade in services are intrinsically linked to the Single Market, and therefore our market access in these areas will need to be different.’

In her Mansion House speech, May then talked optimistically of ‘the opportunity to break new ground with a broader agreement than ever before’. Britain wants a mutual deal on service providers that might include ‘an appropriate labour mobility framework’, as well as mutual recognition of qualifications.

Also on Britain’s Free Trade Agreement shopping list is mutual recognition that would allow for continued trans-frontier broadcasting. On financial services, Britain accepts that passporting rights don’t apply outside the Single Market.

However, May’s goal is for Britain and EU countries to continue to access to each other’s markets, based on the UK and EU maintaining the same regulatory outcomes. This would necessitate ‘a collaborative, objective framework that is reciprocal, mutually agreed, and permanent and therefore reliable for businesses’.

That’s not the end of it. As a member of the European Union, the UK and EU economies are closely linked across energy, transport, digital, law, science and innovation, and education and culture. On transport, Britain wants to protect the rights of road hauliers to access the EU market and vice versa. On energy, Britain also wants broad energy co-operation with the EU.

On digital, Britain is insisting on ‘domestic flexibility’, while on civil judicial cooperation Britain wants a ‘broader agreement’ than the EU’s current agreement with non-member states. For science and innovation, Britain wants a ‘far-reaching pact’, and the same for educational and cultural programmes.

In all these areas, May believes that ‘bold and creative thinking’ can deliver new agreements. At the Mansion House she concluded: ‘We both need to face the fact that this is a negotiation and neither of us can have exactly what we want. We know what we want. We understand your principles. We have a shared interest in getting this right. So let’s get on with it.’