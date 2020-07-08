Brexit Webinars From Bank Of Ireland

08 Jul 2020 | 08.18 am

Bank of Ireland is hosting two interactive webinars focused on the Brexit on Thursday July 9 and the second on Thursday 16 July.

The webinars promise expert practical advice on being fully prepared for all potential Brexit outcomes, with BDO’s Carol Lynch (pictured) presenting an update at both events. Lynch is customs and international trade services partner with the business consulting firm.

The July 9 webinar will focus on agri-food and drink and will be hosted by Roisin O’Shea, head of food and drink for Bank of Ireland, followed a week later by an event hosted by Brian Evans, head of manufacturing for the bank.

The panel for both events also includes Pierce Butler, the bank’s head of business banking for Dublin central, and Lee Evans, head of FX trading & strategy.

Head of SME banking June Butler said: “Both webinars are designed to provide practical advice for SMEs across the island of Ireland, offering specific guidance on changes to tariffs, Revenue guarantees and document requirements for businesses trading with or through the UK. “With less than six months to go until the end of the UK’s transition period, it is vitally important for businesses to be aware of all of their options.”

To register, visit Bank of Ireland here.

The bank also continues to post updates and expert articles on its Brexit Hub, covering the rate of progress in UK/EU negotiations and a checklist for businesses plus the latest information on the various state schemes offering Brexit supports.