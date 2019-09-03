Brexit To Weaken E-shopper Protections

03 Sep 2019 | 09.56 am

Irish consumers who buy online from UK-based retailers are being warned that they will no longer be guaranteed the same protection under EU consumer laws after Brexit.

The warning is being issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), which this week also published research it commissioned on e-shoppers.

The CCPC is also beginning a six-week public awareness campaign aimed at preparing consumers for the potential impact of Brexit on their rights when they buy online from UK-based retailers.

The CCPC surveyed 1,000 adults across the country and found 72% of them had bought online from a company based in the UK in the last two years. The most popular items purchased were clothing, electronics and footwear.

According to the CCPC, one of the main rights that consumers have when they buy online from an EU-based retailer is the right to change their mind and receive a refund within a certain timeframe.

The competition authority’s research found that 40% of those who had bought from a UK retailer had returned items.

It also revealed that 55% reported returning a purchase because the product did not fit or suit their needs, while 16% said that they had changed their mind. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the CCPC warns that these rights may not be guaranteed.

Other findings from the CCPC survey show that 31% of consumers plan to buy more from websites in other EU countries. One-quarter of consumers who have bought online from the UK plan to make no changes to their online shopping habits.

Commenting on the research, Isolde Goggin, chair of the CCPC, advised online shoppers to check where the business is located and read the terms and conditions on the website before buying.

“Be sure to check in particular the returns policy and see if you can return goods if you change your mind,” Goggin added. “Also check to see if there are costs for returning items. Make sure you are happy with these before you purchase anything.

“When you buy online from an EU-based business, there are protections which ensure that you have the opportunity to change your mind and also you have very strong consumer rights if something goes wrong, for example if you don’t get your items delivered.

“When the UK leaves the EU, these protections will no longer be guaranteed when buying from UK-based retailers.”

Business minister Heather Humphreys meanwhile suggests that consumers visit the government website gov.ie/Brexit for more information on the impact of the UK’s departure from the EU.