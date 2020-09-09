Brexit Readiness Action Plan Published

09 Sep 2020 | 10.12 am

The government has published its Brexit Readiness Action Plan and has announced a series of events to help businesses prepare for the new trading relationship with the UK.

The action plan provides advice on steps that need to be taken now by businesses and individuals in order to prepare for the end of the Transition Period on 31 December 2020. Areas covered include the trade in goods and services, customs processes, import duties, EU single market accreditations, use of the UK land bridge, retail trade including online retail trade with the UK, transfer of data, movement of pets, recognition of qualifications, and many other issues.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The government’s Brexit Readiness Action Plan lays out the profound changes that are going to take place as a result of Brexit and the steps Irish businesses and individuals should now take.

“We know this is already an extremely challenging time for businesses across the country. The government will continue to provide support and guidance, and working together, taking action now, we can reduce the impact of Brexit as much as possible.”

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar added: “Making sure your business is ready for any changes to customs is crucial. So, we are making available a grant up to €9,000 per employee taken on or redeployed to enable businesses build their capacity to manage any customs changes.”

State agencies have already conducted c.200 Brexit preparation events. Upcoming and ongoing events include:

Clear Customs online training: run by Skillnet Ireland, this programme aims to boost firms’ in-house customs capacity, and they can apply here

Prepare Your Business For Customs : an online course run by LEOs over more than 24 dates from today. Details here

Webinar on Brexit and the Services Sector : run in partnership with Newry Chamber of Commerce and Intertrade Ireland, September 10, details here

Customs Readiness programme: run by Bord Bia, this take place on September 14 and on October 1 and 8. There's more information here, and full details of all Brexit events here.

In conjunction with the new plan, two further state assistance programmes have been launched, with grants and training for those engaging with Customs procedures.

The first is Ready for Customs which will provide a grant of up to €9,000 to businesses per eligible employee hired, or redeployed within the business, to a dedicated customs role.

And Skillnet Ireland will provide Clear Customs Online 2020 — online customs training to support the customs intermediary sector and businesses that move goods frequently to, from, or through Britain.

Significant Changes

Designed in collaboration with key industry bodies in the trade and logistics sector, Clear Customs is an initiative to support affected Irish companies develop the capacity to deal with the additional customs requirements that will be needed from January 1, 2021. The programme, developed in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), will be delivered by CILT Skillnet.

Skillnet Ireland chief executive Paul Healy said: “Businesses that trade with Great Britain will see significant changes in the customs regime. The Skillnet Ireland Clear Customs programme, delivered through a new online format and mobile app, is available to businesses across Ireland that are looking to develop their customs capacity.

“Our collaboration with Carlow Institute of Technology to accredit this programme adds additional value to both participants and businesses, while our partnerships with key industry bodies such as CILT and government agencies ensures that the Clear Customs programme fully addresses this important business need.”

The Clear Customs training programme is targeted at Irish businesses, or others acting on behalf of businesses such as customs intermediaries. The initiative is being made available immediately to eligible businesses free of charge, together with customs agents and intermediaries.

Healy added that online learning delivered by expert customs practitioners is complemented with virtual classroom sessions. “This deepens the learning experience and ensures that businesses can avail of the full range of training supports, wherever they are located,” he stated. “The Clear Customs digital platform and mobile app also offers refresher training and a useful reference point for participating businesses going forward.”

• For information on all the state’s Brexit readiness programmes, and full details of the new plan, see here.

Pix: RollingNews.ie