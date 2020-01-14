Brexit Funding Seminars In Border Counties

14 Jan 2020 | 10.58 am

Enterprise Ireland has this week kicked off a series of information sessions on its Border Economic Stimulus Package, starting with briefings in Cavan town and Monaghan yesterday.

The agency is promoting its special €28m economic stimulus package which applies to counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth and aims to counter some of the negative effects of Brexit.

Today Jan 14 EI moves to the Fairways Hotel in Dundalk, where there’s a session at 2pm, moving to the Sligo Park Hotel tomorrow morning at 10am, and finishing up in the Radisson Blu in Letterkenny, Donegal, this Friday, January 17 at 10am.

Regional director Aidan McKenna said: “Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, Enterprise Ireland has been working intensively with client companies across the country, and in particular those in the border region who will be especially exposed.

“It is important that Ireland is ready for the changes that Brexit will bring about, for businesses and consumers. The wide range of supports available from Enterprise Ireland is there to help businesses to prepare in advance for all eventualities.”

EI controls €15m of the total package, a sum that will be available to projects in the North-East and North-West. McKenna added: “We are keen to inform businesses and collaborative projects of the details of the fund, how it can support their work and help contribute to regional communities.”

The Border Economic Stimulus Package includes:

€3m for the six LEOs in the border counties for capability development programmes for micro and small firms with ambition

An €8.5m Brexit Transformation Fund to enable firms to transform their businesses and diversify markets

€1.5m for Industry Fellowships targeted at businesses located in Border counties, administered by Science Foundation Ireland

The €15m competitive Border Enterprise Development Fund, administered by Enterprise Ireland.

To help stakeholders investigate the viability of potential projects and prepare final submissions for consideration for the €15m fund, a grant of €15,000 or 50% of eligible costs, whichever is lesser, will also be available to eligible applicants.

Applications for funding will open on Wednesday February 5 following completion of the seminar series.