Brexit Brings Aberdeen Standard To Dublin

01 Mar 2018 | 07.47 am

Aberdeen Standard Investments is to establish an investment and distribution business hub in Dublin to oversee the contracting of its investment management services in Europe and ASI’s network of branch offices across the continent.

The global asset management company is the asset management business of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, one of the world’s largest investment companies, and its new hub in Dublin will be headed by Victoria Brown, who previously headed ASI’s Luxembourg operation and is now head of regional management, EMEA.

Working alongside Brown will be Jennifer Richards as head of distribution, Ireland, who is at present a director of several Standard Life Investments funds including Luxembourg SICAVs and Irish liquidity funds. The establishment of the hub is subject to regulatory approval.

Referencing the influence of approaching Brexit on the move, business minister Heather Humphreys said: “This is a great win for Ireland as we seek to deepen and expand the range of Financial Services companies who are investing here. Ireland is now a major player and a very attractive location for Financial Services companies from all over the world.

“We have the skills and structures to support new projects and to welcome new investors. As we face into the challenges of Brexit, we are determined to pursue and seize new opportunities and the Government has, therefore, been making strenuous efforts to ensure that we have the right conditions in place in Ireland to attract the key knowledge based sectors.”

Head of EMEA at ASI Investments Gary Marshall added: “The Irish hub, which will contract directly with European clients and oversee our European branches, complements our Luxembourg hub which manages funds across Europe.”

Aberdeen Standard Investments manages €638 billion of assets worldwide, with clients in 80 countries supported by 50 relationship offices.