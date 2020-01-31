Brexit Bounce To Boost Irish Economy

31 Jan 2020 | 12.29 pm

Today the UK will leave the EU ‘in word if not in deed’. There may be political fanfare in Britain including the launch of a new commemorative coin and a light show from Downing Street.

However, the vast majority of businesses and households in the UK and in Ireland, in common with the rest of Europe, will see no practical changes at least until the agreed transition period finishes at the end of this year. Until then, the UK will be treated as though it were an EU state and EU law will continue to apply in the UK.

As a result, there will be no immediate constraints on trade and travel. So January 31st is not an immediate pivot point for the UK or Irish economies. At the margin, the removal of the immediate threat that the UK might crash out of the EU could prompt a small and temporary ‘Brexit Bounce’ in sentiment and spending in the UK and Ireland. This is an important element in the upgrade of our 2020 GDP forecast for Ireland to from 3% to 4% which we made towards the end of last year.

If the very short-term economic impacts are likely to be limited and perhaps even positive, the longer-term consequences seem set to be substantial and clearly negative.

In a sense, stronger growth in 2020 may ‘borrow’ from growth in future years. Major uncertainties could return before long and even an orderly outcome entailing the delivery of a free trade agreement between the UK and EU still implies a major fracture in Irish economic ties with its near neighbour.

We tentatively estimate that this change will shave about 0.5% to 0.8% per annum off Irish GDP growth for a number of years. As a result GDP growth may dip close to 2% in 2021 and 2022.

Future Relationship

For many different reasons, the very decisive outcome of the recent British general election may also pose problems for the upcoming negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and EU.

The Conservative Party, previously weakened by its position a minority government, now has a very large 80 seat majority significantly because of its election promise to ‘get Brexit done’. The recent election result also makes it likely that the UK will prioritise a speedy clean break with the EU over the more patient but protracted efforts to reach a comprehensive agreement.

The UK team negotiating with the EU will be more inclined to believe that, outside the EU, the UK will have enhanced scope for independent policy-making that will deliver greater opportunities for British business, offsetting the costs of more limited access to the EU single market.

Another important influence is the absence of any dramatic adverse Brexit impact thus far on UK households. While economic growth has slowed markedly in recent years, the latest data show unemployment at 3.8%, average earnings at 3.3% and inflation running at 1.3%.

Challenging Outlook

In reality, the UK is facing a challenging economic outlook, with the Bank of England yesterday revising down its growth and inflation forecasts and suggesting it may ease policy further. However, this caution and the evidence of forward looking indicators such as chronic weakness in business investment or softness in the housing market have attracted little attention among the population at large.

For these varied reasons, early indications of the UK approach to negotiations with the EU hint at difficult discussions to come and an ongoing risk that the UK might crash out of the EU at the end of this year. Such worries could become particularly pronounced around mid-year when initial agreements on areas such as fisheries and financial services are scheduled to be completed.

Significant obstacles to delivering even an outline of a very basic trade deal between the UK and EU suggest that Brexit concerns are likely to remain a large and threatening cloud hanging over the British and European economies in the year ahead. Even if these obstacles can be overcome, the sort of free trade deal now envisaged by the British Government is likely to have serious negative impacts on UK economic activity and by extension on the Irish economy over time.

Between the nominal Brexit date of January 31st and the likely effective departure date at year end when the transition period concludes, significant gaps between political rhetoric and economic reality in the UK could be painfully exposed. In turn, those gaps may have major implications for the stance of Irish fiscal policy and the scope to implement the wide-ranging spending and tax proposals now being put before the Irish electorate.

Although a softer growth trajectory might argue the merits of some fiscal support in 2021 and beyond, it may also mean a material shortfall in the budget arithmetic currently underpinning proposals on public spending and taxation.