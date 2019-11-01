Brewin Dolphin Acquires Investec Wealth Management Business

01 Nov 2019 | 09.36 am

Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has paid €44m to acquire the wealth management division of Investec in Ireland, making it the country’s the third largest discretionary wealth manager.

The company manages c.€50 billion in assets in the UK and Ireland, and focuses on discretionary investment management, with Ireland offices in Dublin and Cork.

Ireland managing director Matt Minch commented: “Our coming together enables us to combine the best qualities of both firms to deliver an even better service for clients in Ireland and to a wider audience. Our newly combined team will provide wealth management services of the highest standard.

“The shared culture, values and investment philosophy of our two companies was one of the primary reasons for Brewin Dolphin Ireland seeking to join forces with Investec’s Irish wealth management business.”

Eddie Clarke, who headed up the Investec business, is joining Brewin Dolphin. According to Clarke: “Given the ongoing evolution and change within the wealth management industry, we believe there is a clear strategic rationale for us to come together at this time. The additional scale, combined with a singular focus on wealth management, will allow us to continue to invest in delivering our clients highly individualised wealth and investment solutions.”

Photo: Brewin Dolphin executives Matt Minch (left), Suzanne Cashin and Eddie Clarke. (Pic: Julien Behal)