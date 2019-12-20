Brennans Bread Doubles Down At Airport

20 Dec 2019 | 12.43 pm

Overseas Irish returning home for the Christmas season through Dublin Airport will once more get a welcome from Brennans Bread as ad agency JWT Folk has splurged on an airport takeover.

The ‘Welcome Home’ campaign, which ran a year ago too, covers all OOH outlets in Dublin Airport from the walkway to passport control right through to baggage reclaim and the terminal car parks.

As well as at the airport, the campaign will also be live at Busaras, Connolly and Heuston Stations and on TV, Radio, VOD, digital and social channels.

Head of marketing Ivan Hammond said: “Following the success of last year’s campaign, we’re looking forward to once again welcoming home Irish expats and their families for Christmas and reminding them of the fond memories and affection that they have for our brand. “

JWT Folk managing director Laura Daley added: “Last year our Dublin Airport campaign was so impactful and became such a talking point over the holidays that we knew people would love to see it again this year.

“Our campaign welcomes Irish people returning home for Christmas and features iconic product photography, allowing them to almost taste that first slice of buttery Brennans toast, and uses Irish turns of phrase that will really connect with our consumer.”

Brennans Bread is produced by Joseph Brennan Bakeries Unlimited, where the directors include eight members of the Brennan family. The last accounts filed before the company went unlimited were for 2007, when net profit was €4.2m on turnover of €62m. Joseph Brennan Bakeries is owned through Isle of Man company, Arbac Unlimited.