17 Apr 2018 | 09.03 am

Breedon Group, the UK’s largest independent construction materials group, has acquired Lagan Group in a £455m deal. The acquisition does not include Lagan Homes.

Lagan Group was owned by Kevin Lagan (pictured) and headquartered in Belfast. Breedon Group now owns five businesses gathered under the Lagan Group umbrella: Whitemountain, Lagan Cement, Lagan Brick, Lagan Asphalt and Welsh Slate. Kevin Lagan retains ownership of Lagan Homes.

Lagan Group was formed in the 1960s by Kevin’s father, Peter Lagan, when he opened his first quarry at Whitemountain. His two sons Kevin and Michael Lagan subsequently took over the business and later split it between them.

Michael Lagan operated Lagan Construction Group, which comprises around 30 subsidiaries. Four of those companies – Lagan Construction Group Limited, Lagan Construction Group Holdings Limited, Lagan Building Contractors Limited and Lagan Water Limited – were recently placed in administration, placing 200 jobs at risk.

Separately, Kevin Lagan’s group of businesses grew turnover to £272m in 2017, with EBITDA of around £5m.

Breedon Group has worked with Lagan Group before, having operated the Whitemountain contracting and materials business in Scotland as a joint venture with Lagan Group. The combination of Breedon and Lagan Group will create a workforce of around 3,000 and turnover of more than £900m.

Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Lagan paid tribute to the commitment of the staff at Lagan Group. “I wish them every success as they enter an exciting new chapter with Breedon, who I am confident will build on [the] success, supporting the development of the business in the years ahead.”

Following the disposal of the materials business to Breedon, Lagan said that he and his family intend to pursue a “managed growth strategy” with the Lagan Homes and FastHouse businesses, which are being retained.

Lagan Homes, one of the largest housebuilders in Northern Ireland, has plans to develop its markets in Ireland and in the UK. A substantial portion of the Lagan Homes business operates outside the Lagan Group setup. It posted turnover of £76m in 2017, with a pre-tax profit of some £10m.

Kevin Lagan is also the majority shareholder in LF FastHouse, a manufacturer of timber frames for the construction industry that employs around 100 people. It is currently supplying around 470 holiday lodges to the CenterParcs resort in Longford.