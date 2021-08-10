Breakthrough Moment From Walking Barefoot

10 Aug 2021 | 09.55 am

Realising the things that truly juice you up and then aligning with them is all-important for business managers, writes Ron Immink

A couple of months ago, I had a big realisation – kind of a breakdown, breakthrough moment. If you’ve ever had one of those, especially if it’s business-related, you’ll know exactly what I mean.

I was panicked, stressing myself out, because I was trying to balance too many plates at once. And too many plates equals inevitable breakages. You know how stress feels.

Then a weird thing happened. I was on the beach, the sunset was serene, and whilst wading in the shallows, I lost one of my shoes. I don’t know how it happened, I was carrying them, but c’est la vie… no shoe.

So I had to walk a fair distance home barefoot, contemplating all these plates I was juggling. And then it all became clear!

Now, if you’ve ever walked barefoot in places where people usually wear shoes, you’ll know how different it feels. The smooth tar of the street under your toes at the stoplights, the distinct grain of the sidewalk bordered with parked cars and stone buildings.

Walking barefoot makes you experience things in a different way, especially in the city. The ‘realisation’ that came to me whilst walking barefoot through those streets wasn’t how can I ‘meet all the demands’ pulling me in all these directions?

The realisation was – what do I ALIGN with? What is the top 10% of all of these commitments that I can ‘align’ with –

bring my passion into

bring my focus to

feel a sense of fulfilment from

energize my creativity

and the creativity and productivity of my team.

I’ve read, heard, and even preached the 80-20 rule on occasion (and that’s valuable). But what I’m talking about is, what are the things that truly juice you up? What are the things that help you inspire yourself and your team?

Now this entire philosophy speaks to the importance of ‘the journey’, not the profit margin. We want to create businesses and organisations that inspire innovation and positive change, right!

Each individual can only do that from a place of ‘alignment’ within themselves. My job is to get businesses to a place where the whole team, especially the leaders are excited, informed, and motivate to make the absolute most of what they have available to them.

I reveal the most important insights for expanding the way we think – the things that really matter. Why? Because that’s what will create the best results.

‘Alignment’ has been a big focus of mine lately, so I wanted to share that. It could be something for you to think about as well. How can I ‘tune in’ to what I’m most aligned with? It’s a powerful question, and maybe a barefoot walk will stir your intuitive side.

• Author and consultant Ron Immink lives in Spain