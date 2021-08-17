BrainBox AI Opens Irish Monitoring Centre

17 Aug 2021 | 12.04 pm

Commercial building technology company BrainBox AI is opening an operations centres in Ireland to provide customers with real-time analysis of energy use in buildings.

BrainBox AI was founded in 2017 and currently manages over 100m sq. ft. of building space across 17 countries.

The company is headquartered in Montreal and employs over 100 people.

The company uses artificial intelligence to monitor building assets in numerous sectors including office buildings, airports, hotels and apartment blocks.

As part of its monitoring activities, it performs tasks such as screening possible building issues and resolving them remotely, and overseeing the status and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.

Through the use of AI, the company claims to be able to make real-time optimising decisions which it claims save up to 25% in total energy costs and reduce a building’s carbon footprint by 20% to 40%.

Co-founder and CTO of BrainBox AI Jean-Simon Venne said: “We’re thrilled to launch our global monitoring centres to support our growing worldwide customer base. This milestone enables us to introduce 24/7 observation, as we seek to significantly reduce energy use and the carbon footprint of commercial real estate space.

“Buildings produce close to one fifth of the world’s total carbon emissions. Our easy-to-install technology helps buildings become greener by adding a seamless layer of autonomous artificial intelligence.”