Brace Of Appointments For Guaranteed Irish

17 Sep 2019 | 09.31 am

Guaranteed Irish has appointed Viatel’s Damien McCann (pictured) to its board of directors, while Certification Europe’s Rob Lyons has joined the organisation’s appraisals board.

McCann is director of sales and marketing with Viatel, the Dublin-based telecoms company. He will help to spearhead the development of the Guaranteed Irish network in the Irish tech sector.

Rob Lyons is senior sales and marketing manager at Certification Europe, which certifies organisations to ISO standards. He joins Caroline Geoghegan of CG Consulting and Jason Crawford, a partner at Grant Thornton, on the Guaranteed Irish appraisals board.

The appraisals board reviews all applications made by businesses for the Guaranteed Irish licence, and the use of the Guaranteed Irish symbol.

Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, said that the new appointments bring with them a wealth of professional and personal experiences of working with a variety of Irish-based companies.

“Damien’s extensive knowledge of the technology industry in Ireland will prove to be a valuable asset to our board of directors, as we look to expand further into this sector.

“Rob’s thorough experiences with business development in an Irish context will be warmly welcomed to our appraisals board, as we seek to uphold the high level of integrity associated with the Guaranteed Irish brand,” she added.

Guaranteed Irish has a network of 600+ members nationwide across various sectors.