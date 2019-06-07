Boys+Girls Tops At Agency Creative Awards

07 Jun 2019 | 08.22 am

Boys and Girls, Publicis, The Public House and TBWA/Dublin were the biggest winners at the Institute of Creative Advertising and Design Awards last night in Guinness Storehouse last night.

The annual awards celebrate creative excellence in Irish advertising and design and the ICAD Bell is the most coveted prize among the creative community.

The winning advertising agencies on the night included Boys+Girls (pictured) with 8 Bronze, 5 Silver and 1 Gold. Publicis had 4 Bronze and 2 Silver; The Public House took 5 Bronze and 1 Gold; and TBWA/Dublin had 6 Bronzes.

There were also wins in design for Signal Type Foundry, Atelier David Smith, Work Group, CI Studio, Pony Ltd., Distinctive Repetition, The Salvage Press, Detail Design Studio, Together We Create, Unthink and Design Factory.

The Client Award went to ŠKODA Ireland, a client of Boys+Girls, while the Craft, Greenhorn award was won by Matthieu Chardon of Publicis.

The Catherine Donnelly Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Conor Clarke, Director of Design Factory, a branding and communication design consultancy.

ICAD was established in 1958 and says it is is one of the oldest non-profit, membership-led creative organisations in Europe. It is dedicated to ensuring Irish design and advertising excel both nationally and internationally.

In his inaugural address, ICAD president Rossi McAuley commented: “ICAD’s future will be informed by its proud past but it remains vital and relevant because our members are actively engaged in the daily business of creating and producing award winning work for national and international brands.”