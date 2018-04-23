Boys And Girls Retains Three Creative Account

23 Apr 2018 | 04.13 pm

Creative agency Boys and Girls has retained the Three account following a pitch process. The three-year deal will also include Three’s digital and content creation work.

Client service director Pat Stephenson commented: “The body of work we’ve created since we first began working with Three is testament to a really strong client agency relationship. Our collective and fervent belief lies in the power and importance of creativity to deliver great commercial results.”

Boys and Girls helped integrate the o2 brand into Three and develop the telco’s new brand positioning with the launch of the Make It Count campaign in 2017.

Elaine Carey, Three’s chief commercial officer, added: “Our brand is all about facilitating a better connected life for our customers through our market leading plans, incredible sponsorships, as well as our roll-out of Ireland’s biggest and most advanced 4G network. For the next three years we’re looking forward to working with Boys & Girls to continue to bring all of this to life by creating more market leading advertising and brand experiences.”

The agency’s operating company, Daring Boys And Girls Ltd, expanded balance sheet cash from €570,000 to €1,055,000 through 2016, and the company’s net worth at year-end was €406,000.

The company’s six directors – Patrick Meade, Patrick Stephenson, Christopher Upton, Margaret Gilsenan, Peter Byers and Rory Hamilton – shared €946,000 in remuneration in 2016, up from €752,000 the previous year. The salary overhead for 35 other staff was €2,180,000.

Photo (l-r): Pat Stephenson, Elaine Carey, Rory Hamilton, and Aislinn O’Connor, Three’s Head of Brand and Marketing.