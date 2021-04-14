Boxofwine Partners With Wineport Lodge

14 Apr 2021 | 10.51 am

The founders of online wine subscription service Boxofwine have teamed up with Wineport Lodge to create a “bespoke sommelier’s selection of world class wines”.

According to Conor Duggan, Neil O’Reilly and Conor Mulligan, the Wineport Lodge connection will “take wine lovers on a journey of discovery, to a world of wines not available in supermarkets and stores, expanding the palate and tantalising the taste buds”.

All that will cost you just €60 a month with selections arriving at your door together with food pairing suggestions and tasting notes.

According to Conor Duggan: “Each month the sommeliers at Boxofwine and Wineport Lodge will curate a box of three highly regarded wines, changing with each delivery. The concept provides an element of surprise every month with new selections to enjoy.

“It is a great way to learn about a world of wines way beyond what is available in in retail stores. Full-bodied, flirty or flinty, there is something inherently dignified and sophisticated about being a wine connoisseur.”

The wines are all organic. The first selection of three wines will be from the south of France, with the sommeliers roaming the globe for fresh boosts for taste buds as the months go by.

Photo: Conor Duggan (left) and Kash Caleecharrun. (Pic: Willie Quain, Athlone City Photography)