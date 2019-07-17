Boston’s Toast Hiring 120 In Dublin

17 Jul 2019 | 09.21 am

Boston tech company Toast has relocated to larger premises in Dublin and plans to hire 120 additional staff, part-funded by Irish taxpayers through IDA Ireland state aid.

The Boston company was founded in 2012 and its flagship product is a cloud-based restaurant management platform. The software platform combines restaurant POS, front of house, back of house and customer-facing technology with various third-party applications.

Toast’s Irish office, established in 2017, was the company’s first international technology and product development centre globally. The current headcount is c.40 people across engineering, development and support roles.

The new office is at Ballast House on Westmoreland Street, D1, and accommodates 200 people. Toast is hiring new recruits in software engineering, data analytics, product design and software development.

In 2016, Toast raised $30m in a Series B funding round. In July 2018, a Series D round of financing raised $115m in capital, valuing the company at $1.4 billion and propelling it to unicorn status.

Hugh Scandrett, Toast’s senior VP of engineering, commented: “Dublin is a recognised technology hub in Europe, which makes it the right location for our investment in this great new office.”

Toast’s restaurant management system operates on the Android operating system. The back-end can be managed via mobile device or via Web browser in real-time. Associated hardware includes a receipt printer, cash drawer, kitchen display screen, and magstripe card reader.

Photo: Toast VP Robert McGarry with IDA Ireland’s Mary Buckley. (Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennells)