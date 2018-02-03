03 Feb 2018 | 10.01 am

Boston Scientific took top honours in this year’s Cork Company of the Year Awards, which were organised by Cork Chamber and sponsored by Vodafone Ireland.

The US medical devices firm, which employs 890 people in its Cork facility, was named Cork Company of the Year 2018 by the Cork Chamber judging panel.

More than 1,000 people were present for the Chamber’s annual dinner and awards announcement. The awards are run in association with Vodafone and involve a four-month adjudication process.

Overall winner Boston Scientific will mark 21 years in Cork next month; it also operates facilities in Galway and Tipperary. Sean Gayer, VP of operations, commented: “It is an honour to be considered in the same light as previous finalists, who have inspired business excellence in our community.” .

Cork Emerging Company of the Year 2018 was awarded to EviView, which develops smart manufacturing analytics software primarily for the pharma and biotech manufacturing industries.

Cork SME Company of the Year 2018 was won by Spearline, which helps businesses to test and monitor their telecoms networks.

Cork Large Company of the Year 2018 was won by Teamwork.com, which provides SaaS-based team collaboration and task management software to some 180 businesses.

Bill O’Connell, president of Cork Chamber, said: “It has been a fantastic journey for all of us on the judging panel over the last few months, getting to meet diverse businesses and hearing more about fascinating companies who are doing great things in Cork, in particular their CSR, diversity and inclusivity programmes.”

Leo O’Leary, Director of Sales, Vodafone Ireland, said that the awards showcase the best of business talent in Cork each year. “The future is exciting for Cork city and county and I am excited to watch the city grow and thrive into the future,” O’Leary stated.

Photo (l-r): Daniel Mackey and Peter Coppinger, Teamwork.com; Sean Gayer and Barbara O’Gorman, Boston Scientific; Pat Lynch, EviView; and Kevin Buckley, Spearline (Pix: Darragh Kane)