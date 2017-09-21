21 Sep 2017 | 11.23 am

Virtually all Irish employers in a recent survey by Ibec rated workplace wellbeing as important, yet only one in five have done anything formal in their workplace to facilitate it.

Ibec’s Employer HR Update Survey queried 118 employers and members of the business lobby group on their wellbeing initiatives. It found that 97% of bosses accepted the importance of wellbeing in the workplace, but just 22% have a formal strategy in place for it.

Informal strategies are present in 33% of companies, while 45% have no company strategy in place at all in relation to workplace wellbeing. Ibec’s research was carried out in part to promote the recently launched Ibec KeepWell Mark, a novel accreditation for Irish business that recognises organisations who put the wellbeing of employees at the forefront of company policy.

Two-thirds of respondents (66%) told Ibec they expect to increase their investment in workplace wellbeing over the next five years, with 34% expecting their level of investment to stay the same during this period. A small proportion (2%) expect their investment in wellbeing to decrease in the next five years.

Health and safety (33%), mental health (21%), and absence management (16%) were ranked as the top priorities for employers in respect to workplace wellbeing.

Research conducted by Ibec earlier this year among 1,000 employees found that six out of 10 employees are more likely to stay long term with an employer who shows an interest in their health and wellbeing. It also found that nearly half of those surveyed would leave a job where they to perceive an employer not to care about their wellbeing.

Commenting on the research results, Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said that as people spend a lot of time in workplaces, there is no better place to start in the promotion of wellbeing.

“It is really positive to see that workplace wellbeing is high on the agenda of Irish employers and that future increased investment in this area is in the pipeline for a large majority of organisations,” he added.

KeepWell Mark

Speaking about the KeepWell Mark, McCoy said that it offers a clear and easy-to-use guide for Irish employers on how to make their workplace a productive and supportive environment.”

The first companies in Ireland to have achieved the KeepWell Mark accreditation are Sky Ireland, Oracle, Britvic Ireland and Microsoft. Companies that sign up to receive the accreditation will have their business assessed by an Ibec team of experts and be awarded a certificate and plaque to display, as well as a comprehensive report that will provide a clear framework for improvement.

Fees for registering for the KeepWell Mark vary depending on the size of the business, whether they are Ibec members and on other criteria. They start from €6,500.

Photo: Launching Ibec’s KeepWell Mark are Danny McCoy, Ibec (centre left); health minister Simon Harris (centre right), Olympian Jessie Barr and Paul Diver, Britvic Ireland (Pic: Julien Behal)