Bosses More Positive On Remote Working

28 Jan 2021 | 10.14 am

Office workers and their bosses have a very different view of the effectiveness of remote working, according to a survey by IT services company Arkphire.

Interestingly, senior company directors believe that remote working has had a significantly more positive impact on their businesses during the pandemic than do their home-based workforces.

Dell and Citrix co-sponsored the survey among 200 directors and 500 office employees, which indicates that while just 46% of workers thought their self-discipline had improved while working from home, 81% of their bosses felt it had improved and only 6% that it had deteriorated.

The survey also illustrates how self-discipline issues are more prevalent in companies with more than 100 office workers, with 27% of large company employees saying that their self-discipline has deteriorated as a result of remote working, versus 18% of employees in smaller companies.

A similar divergence applies with regard to team camaraderie — 54% of directors say camaraderie has improved, while 16% say it has deteriorated. Contradicting this, only 19% of employees say camaraderie has improved, while 39% say it has deteriorated during the protracted period of remote working.

Arkphire chief executive Paschal Naylor (pictured) commented: “We have a unique set of actionable data points that clearly show a significant perception chasm between management and staff when it comes to the effectiveness of remote working across numerous strands, particularly around workload management, delegation, performance assessments, and employee on-boarding.

“With the government unveiling the National Remote Working Strategy, the future of work looks increasingly decentralised. As such, better work-from-home policies will need to be developed to ensure there is a greater synergy between business leaders and employees, so that remote working works for everyone.

“This has been a learning curve for everyone, directors included. However, there are a number of practical steps that can be taken to iron out some of the kinks and help create a more seamless and effective remote working landscape for all.

“Prioritising constructive one-to-one sessions with staff, providing regular feedback, arranging outdoor meet-ups and pouring resources into wellbeing initiatives, are just some of the ways in which companies can demonstrate their commitment to employee engagement.

“Remote working is now engrained in the fabric of working life. It’s not going away any time soon — our survey findings show that only 12% of employees and 5% of directors actually have a preference for a full-time return to the office. “

One other interesting conclusion thrown up by the survey confirms bosses’ suspicions about their staff: directors expressed concerns over how employees spend their time while working remotely, with two-thirds fearing that staff may be using their time to reassess job prospects and search for new job opportunities.

They are right to be concerned, as half the employees surveyed say they are doing exactly that. More results and full details are here.

Pic: John Ohle