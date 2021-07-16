Bord na Móna Sets Out Job Creation Ambition

16 Jul 2021 | 11.34 am

Bord na Móna has provided an employment update about job creation as the company transitions away from peat.

The company said its transformation to a climate solutions company delivering key aspects of national climate action policy is having a significant economic impact on the midlands of Ireland, creating over 550 jobs over the past 18 months.

The company said its plans will involve the creation of an additional 885 jobs in the coming five years through further expansion of its climate solutions businesses, partnerships with third parties and the construction of a significant portion of Ireland’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Bord na Mona expects that direct employment will return to pre-transition (2018) levels within the next five years.

Eighty percent of Bord na Móna’s operations is now focused on renewable energy production, recycling, peatland rehabilitation, and sustainable product development.

Minister Eamon Ryan commented: “Bord na Móna has shown that Ireland can successfully tackle climate change by focusing on solutions that work for people and the environment. Working with my department and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Bord na Móna is pioneering the rewetting of our bogs to help us store carbon.

“Workers who once harvested peat are now using their skills to protect nature. At the same time, the company is being hugely ambitious in the areas of renewable energy and recycling. This is creating green, innovative jobs in the Midlands and beyond, and demonstrating that as we move from brown to green we can deliver a just transition.”

Tom Donnellan, chief executive, stated that Bord na Móna’s transformation shows that people and planet can both win in the coming decades.

“We are in the climate solutions business now and today’s announcement is tangible evidence that we are, and will continue to be, a leading employer in the midlands into the future,” said Donnellan.

“We are going beyond merely replacing old jobs – we are creating over 1,400 twenty-first century jobs ranging from operatives to high tech and professional roles. We are generating renewable energy to power the new economy, recycling precious resources, rehabilitating peatland to store over 100m tonnes of carbon, and sustaining this generation of people in employment that will ensure communities continue to thrive across the region.”

Along with direct employment creation, the company said a yearly average of 300 construction jobs will be created on climate action projects, mostly renewable energy projects, across the Midlands.

Last year Móna launched the €126m Peatland Climate Action Scheme, which has the aim of storing over 100m tonnes of carbon in perpetuity.

Photo: Minister Eamon Ryan (right) with Taoiseach Micheál Martin (second from right) and Tom Donnellan (left)