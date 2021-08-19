Bord na Móna Rolls Out Electric Bin Trucks

19 Aug 2021 | 10.50 am

Bord na Móna’s first electric refuse collection vehicles (eRCV) has begun collecting waste from households and businesses throughout Fingal.

The new eRCV produces zero emissions and is powered by electricity generated from waste.

The resource recovery division at Bord Móna collects over 450,000 tonnes of waste annually from over 135,500 customers across Ireland, mainly in Leinster and north Munster.

It operates seven EPA licensed facilities as well as a number of waste transfer stations.

The company also operates Ireland’s only tyre recycling facility in Drogheda and is developing a new plastic recycling facility at Littleton in Tipperary. The business employs c. 450 permanent staff and 50 contract staff.

Head of Resource Recovery at Bord na Móna Ciaran Brady said: “Every organisation has a duty to take action to reduce carbon emissions if Ireland is to successfully transition to a climate neutral economy by 2050. Replacing our fleet with eRCVs is one of many commitments Bord na Mona is making across our business to help Ireland move to a circular economy.

“Our new eRCV is supporting a circular economy by reusing valuable resources (energy generated from waste) In addition to the environmental dividend of zero emissions and reduced noise pollution, it is also cleaner and more efficient to run compared to its diesel counterparts.”

Photo (l-r): Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Transport Eamon Ryan and head of resource recovery at Bord na Móna Ciaran Brady (Pic: Johnny Savage)