Bord na Móna Accelerator For Green Ventures

11 Oct 2021 | 09.01 am

Bord na Móna has launched a new accelerator programme to partner with enterprises active in ‘green’ innovation.

Accelerate Green will be located at Bord na Móna’s office in Boora, Co. Offaly. The company has partnered with Resolve Partners and ERINN Innovation to deliver the programme. Eight to 12 companies are expected to participate, commencing in February 2022.

Tom Donnellan (pictured), chief executive of Bord na Móna, explained: “Sharing our expertise and advice, we can help develop a vibrant ecosystem that places the midlands region at the forefront of the carbon zero economy. I believe this programme will lead to the creation of high value jobs in the region.”

Accelerate Green is looking for applications from limited companies that are intent on solving social and environmental challenges and have a focus on growth to stimulate low carbon, circular economies.

Having impact embedded in the business solution is a mandatory requirement for participating in Accelerate Green, and successful applicants must have the potential for financial return.

The non-equity programme structure consists of eight two-day sessions running from February to May 2022. It will be conducted in a 375 sq.m standalone premises adjacent to Lough Boora Discovery Park which has high quality office space with WiFi, open plan desk space, meeting rooms and individual offices

Companies can learn more at www.accelerategreen.ie. Applications close on December 10.