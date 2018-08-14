Centrica Business Solutions Launches In Ireland

14 Aug 2018 | 08.49 am

The digital revolution is putting businesses under pressure. In a competitive environment that is becoming ever more complex, businesses continue to face the demands of growth, cost control and risk. At the same time, regulation is challenging everyone to use energy more efficiently.

Technology is transforming the energy landscape, too. New energy sources are appearing, from wind and solar to high efficiency batteries. These changes are putting power in the hands of customers and turning energy from a simple commodity into a critical source of business advantage.

Bord Gáis Energy recently announced the launch of Centrica Business Solutions in Ireland, offering an unrivalled portfolio of energy supply and insight solutions which help businesses gain competitive advantage.

Centrica Business Solutions helps Irish businesses deliver improvements in operational performance, strengthening resilience, creating opportunities for growth and reducing energy spend – all of which are essential components for business success.

To mark the launch of Centrica Business Solutions in Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy conducted new research through RED C Research & Marketing, which surveyed 200 key decision makers in businesses across Ireland.

The research highlighted the energy concerns of Irish businesses, many of which Centrica Business Solutions can address.

The research found that business leaders are looking to increase energy savings to improve margins, with over two thirds (67%) linking these savings with an improved bottom line, and 78% already taking action to reduce bills.

The types of solutions on offer through Centrica Business Solutions that will increase savings for businesses, include Combined Heat and Power (CHP) – a highly efficient source of onsite energy generation; and an energy insight product called Panoramic Power that provides users with real-time visibility of their energy usage, from overall site level down to device level.

Combined Heat and Power

The CHP unit is an onsite gas- powered generator that provides businesses with a cost-effective energy source that protects against local grid failure. In addition, CHP utilises the heat that would otherwise be wasted, and provides useful thermal energy such as steam or hot water, leading to less external reliance and more internal resilience.

Panoramic Power

Panoramic Power provides businesses with visibility into their energy usage. Self-powered, wireless sensors transmit data from all energy- using equipment and devices in real-time to the cloud-based analytics platform, PowerRadar.

The intelligence driven by this data helps businesses optimise performance, deal with potential equipment failures before they happen, and reduce energy inefficiencies and waste.

Tailored Advice for your Business

Working in partnership with their business customers, Bord Gáis Energy’s team of experienced Key Account Managers offer tailored advice on energy optimisation, leading to smarter procurement strategies.

The research showed that more than a quarter of Irish businesses have experienced an unscheduled energy failure and 23% reported that these failures cost the business upwards of €10,000.

It’s now more important than ever to have efficient and measurable energy insights to ensure your business is as effective and competitive as possible.

As Official Energy Partner of Croke Park, Bord Gáis Energy has facilitated the installation of Panoramic Power sensors across the main conferencing areas at the stadium, to help monitor and improve energy usage during busy periods.

The installation of Panoramic Power has enabled Croke Park to map energy usage patterns within the stadium and to identify opportunities for energy efficiencies and cost savings.

Peter McKenna, Stadium Director, Croke Park, commented: “The Panoramic Power sensors have identified the usage trends associated with individual circuits such as lighting, food preparation and heating. Although the trial is in its early stages, we have already identified high-end users throughout the premises on match and event days.

“We hope to add additional sensors to some of the more heavy-duty equipment in the coming weeks, and we feel that this will have a huge positive impact on performance efficiencies and predictive maintenance.”

Taking Control of your Energy

Speaking about the launch of Centrica Business Solutions in Ireland, Mark Prentice, Managing Director, Bord Gáis Energy, said: “At Bord Gáis Energy we’re committed to providing solutions which empower our business customers to take control of their energy.

The research has provided some interesting insights into how businesses consider energy management, and there’s certainly an appetite among Irish businesses for innovative and insightful energy technologies.

“We’re excited to bring Centrica Business Solutions to the Irish market. Bord Gáis Energy can now offer an unrivalled suite of end-to-end energy management solutions that will help businesses to remain in control of their energy and turn their energy footprint into a source of competitive advantage.

The feedback from those trialling the solutions has been extremely positive, with reports of improvements in operational efficiencies and significant cost reductions.”

