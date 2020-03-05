Bord Gáis Energy Price Cuts From May

05 Mar 2020 | 10.36 am

Bord Gáis Energy is cutting electricity and gas prices from 1 May 2020. The company says the average domestic customer will save €43 off an annual gas bill and €37 off an annual electricity bill.

From May 1, there will be a 6.5% decrease in gas unit rate and a 4.5% decrease in electricity unit rate, which equates to a 5.3% decrease and a 3.6% decrease on the bill respectively.

The price cut will be BGE’s second reduction in gas and dual fuel prices in six months. The company was the only energy provider to lower the price of gas in 2019.

Retail director Colin Bebbington commented: “We are introducing new price plans that recognise those who have stayed with Bord Gáis Energy over the years. These plans will give loyal customers even more price reductions, in addition to those announced today, and we will have details about these coming soon.”

The Bord Gáis Energy Index fell 10% during January 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak in China added to the already bearish sentiment in energy markets. Oil prices fell 11% on concerns that the growing threat from the virus could dampen global oil demand, while gas prices fell by 11% on soft demand and robust supply.

BGE energy trader David Grainger noted that the European gas market retains significant spare capacity as storage levels remain high and record volumes of LNG cargoes arrive into Europe.

The average day-ahead price for electricity declined by 7.3% through January.