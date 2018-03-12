Bord Gais Energy Pledges €1.2m For Homeless

12 Mar 2018 | 10.01 am

Bord Gáis Energy will give homeless charity Focus Ireland a further €1.2m in funding over the next three years to help in the continued fight against family homelessness, now even more daunting as 2017 turned out to be the “worst year for homelessness in the history of the state”.

BGE has already contributed €1.2m to Focus since 2015, and recently received the award of Corporate Philanthropist of the Year for its work, through which 5,182 families in need of help and preventative services were directly supported. BGE staff raised an additional €100,000 through fundraising and volunteering at events such as the Shine a Light sleep-out and the Office to Office cycle.

Managing director Mark Prentice said: “Homelessness continues to be a major problem across the country and the team at Focus Ireland do a fantastic job every day at driving the agenda and helping those impacted. We have seen how many families have benefited from their work, and our investment, over the last few years and everyone at Bord Gáis Energy is delighted to extend our partnership with Focus Ireland for a further three years. We know how much this commitment will mean to the ongoing work they do and we are committed to help prevent family homelessness in Ireland.”

Focus Ireland chief executive Ashley Balbirnie said: “Bord Gáis Energy has done so much fantastic work in cooperation with Focus Ireland and has shown commitment in terms of time, money, energy, resources, expertise, enthusiasm and overall a tremendous willingness from their entire organisation. There are so many families and children whose lives are the better for the support of Bord Gáis Energy.

“Last year was the worst year for homelessness in the history of the state. More men, women and children experienced homelessness than ever before in our history, and they experienced it for longer. However, thanks to the support of Bord Gáis Energy, Focus Ireland has been able to prevent families from falling into homelessness in the first place.”

Focus Ireland helped more than 700 families who were homeless to secure a home last year, and worked to help more than 14,000 people who were homeless or at risk of losing their homes — 500 more people than the charity helped in the whole of 2016.

Photo: Mark Prentice (right) and Ashley Balbirnie, with Focus Ireland founder Sr Stanislaus Kennedy. (Pic: Jason Clarke)