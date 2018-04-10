Bord Gáis Energy Extends Partnership with Focus Ireland

10 Apr 2018 | 08.57 am

Bord Gáis Energy has announced an extension to its partnership with Focus Ireland. The charity works with people who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes across Ireland

Bord Gáis Energy has committed a further €1.2 million over three years to help in the continued fight against family homelessness. This amounts to a total contribution of €2.4 million since the partnership was established in 2015.

The additional funding committed in 2018 will go towards funding Focus Ireland staff to provide services to families at risk of homelessness; fund therapeutic and respite activities for families in homelessness and raise awareness of Focus Ireland’s work.

The energy company recently received The Community Foundation for Ireland’s Corporate Philanthropist of the Year award for its work with Focus Ireland, through which 5,182 families in need of help and preventative services have been directly supported.

The current homeless crisis is the worst in living memory, with 9,104 men, women and children homeless. In the first month of 2018 alone, one child became homeless every 3.5 hours in Dublin, with 3,267 children now homeless across Ireland.

In addition to financial support, so far Bord Gáis Energy employees have raised an additional €100,000 through fundraising and volunteering at events such as the Shine a Light Sleepout and the Office to Office Cycle. With the extended partnership, Bord Gáis Energy will engage with customers throughout the country to get involved and support the charity.

Ireland’s Great Get Together

As part of its ongoing partnership with Focus Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy is supporting Ireland’s Great Get Together on April 20-22, a new fundraising initiative from Focus Ireland that encourages people to ‘get together’ and raise vital funds to prevent family homelessness.

A get-together can take place at home, in the workplace or in the local community. People are encouraged to get creative with their approach. Host anything from a dinner party, a book club event, a coffee morning or a table quiz to a frock swap, sports tournament, hike or guided nature walk.

To register an event for Ireland’s Great Get Together, simply log on to focusireland.ie to request a registration pack and start planning!

Photo: Mark Prentice, Managing Director Bord Gáis Energy (left), and Pat Dennigan, CEO Focus Ireland, with actress and comedian Deirdre O’Kane at the launch of Ireland’s Great Get Together