Bord Gáis Energy Offering Insurance Discounts

25 May 2021 | 09.17 am

Bord Gáis Energy is partnering with Zurich Insurance to offer customers discounts on car and home insurance.

BGE customers can access the offer through the Bord Gáis Energy website.

BGE says customers can save up to 25% on a car insurance policy, saving 15% with the Rewards Club members exclusive discount and up to a further 10% when purchasing online. The promotion runs to June 23.

Customers can also save up to 20% on a home insurance policy, saving 10% with the Rewards Club exclusive discount promo code and up to a further 10% discount when purchasing online.

Zurich’s Michael Doyle commented: “Like Bord Gáis Energy, we pride ourselves on our reliability, and our ability to offer customers a tailored service that guarantees the best cover. We know that finding the right insurance – like finding the right energy supplier – can take time, so this is just another way to make our customers’ lives easier and to deliver new value for them.”

Colin Bebbington, retail director at Bord Gáis Energy, stated: “This partnership enables us to extend our range of rewards, providing access to great value insurance products to our loyal customers. We’re excited about the partnership and have already been receiving excellent feedback.”