Bord Gáis Energy Launches Smart Energy Plans For Businesses

18 Mar 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

The flexible new plans help business customers smoothly transition to smarter energy. Bord Gáis Energy has introduced a range of innovative and flexible plans offering business customers with smart meters installed a range of smart energy plans – helping you to save money, improve your energy efficiency and reduce your business carbon footprint.

What is a smart meter?

Smart meters are the next generation of digital electricity meters that are replacing traditional meters. Smart meters provide businesses with more detailed, accurate, and timely information regarding your energy consumption and costs.

There are currently 248,400 smart meters installed in homes and businesses across Ireland, and by 2024, all 2.3 million existing meters in Ireland will be upgraded to smart meters, with approximately 500,000 meters to be installed each year in order to reach the 2.3 million target.

Smart plans for your business

If your business has a smart meter installed, you can opt to move from your current plan to a smart plan whether you’re a current Bord Gáis Energy customer or not. The new smart plans from Bord Gáis Energy include a ‘Live Smart’ plan, which offers business customers, for the first time, a half hourly view of their electricity usage.

The plan is split into three different time bands, each with its own price for electricity, allowing you to monitor and gain insights into your energy consumption at times when electricity is cheaper.

The bands include:

• Day time usage: 8am to 5pm and 6pm to 11pm

• Peak time usage: 5pm to 6pm

• Night time usage: 11pm to 8am

Customers who choose a smart plan will receive a new smart bill that provides:

• Key information upfront

• Graphs to compare usage year on year, month on month

• Helpful hints and tips to manage your business electricity.

Benefits of a Smart plan

The ability to monitor usage and being more conscious of using electricity at times when it costs less aren’t the only benefits of a smart plan. Other benefits include:

• No more estimated bills

• Lower carbon footprint

• Flexible billing

“Bord Gáis Energy offers a range of contract options to suit your business, offering you price security at a time when you need it most,” says Colin Bebbington, Retail Director, Bord Gáis Energy. “Smart businesses and smart energy are the future, and Bord Gáis Energy is committed to bringing the most innovative plans and products to help business customers have a smooth transition to smarter energy.”

Smart plans will give business customers more control over their energy, providing flexibility and insight. By offering different energy prices at different times, Bord Gáis Energy is giving business customers more power and choice around their energy usage.

If your business has a smart meter installed, you can call Bord Gáis Energy today on 01 611 01 52, or visit bordgaisenergy.ie/business to request a call back at a time that suits you.

Pictured: Colin Bebbington, Retail Director, Bord Gáis Energy