Bord Gáis Energy Launches Green Energy Plans

04 Jun 2021 | 11.25 am

Bord Gáis Energy has introduced Ireland’s first dual-fuel green energy plans, together with a bundle product that adds Hive Active Heating and an Amazon Echo Dot to enable fine control of a home’s energy usage.

The latest plans aim to help customers make the most of their new smart meters, enable more efficient energy use in the home and support the environment. They join a list of flexible smart energy plans introduced earlier this year as the smart meter rollout by ESB Networks gathered pace.

Managing director Dave Kirwan (pictured) said: “We’re excited to bring the first green dual-fuel energy products to the Irish market and the bundle option enables householders to get even smarter about energy usage and reduce the carbon footprint of their home.

“Our focus is on supporting our customers to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve net zero by 2050, and we plan to launch additional green energy initiatives over the coming months and into next year.”

The green energy plans include a dual fuel plan with 100% green electricity plus 100% gas, both from renewable sources, and there’s also a 100% green electricity-only option.