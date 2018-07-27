Bord Gáis Energy Launches Centrica Business Solutions

27 Jul 2018 | 08.41 am

Bord Gáis Energy has revealed new research which shows that just short of 90% of businesses want better incentives for energy efficiency, while less than half are happy with their own energy efficiency.

The research was carried out by Red C to mark the launch of Centrica Business Solutions in Ireland by BGE, to help businesses deliver improvements in operational performance, strengthen resilience, create opportunities for growth and reduce their energy spend.

Among the solutions which will be offered through Centrica Business Solutions will be combined heat and power (CHP) systems and a product called Panoramic Power that provides users with real-time visibility of their energy usage, from overall site level down to device level.

Panoramic Power has already been installed at Croke Park, and allows management to map energy usage patterns within the stadium and identify opportunities for energy efficiencies and cost savings.

Stadium director Peter McKenna said: “The Panoramic Power sensors have identified usage trends associated with individual circuits such as lighting, food preparation and heating. Although the trial is in its early stages, we have already identified high-end users throughout the premises on match and event days.

“We hope to add additional sensors to some of the more heavy-duty equipment in the coming weeks, and feel that this will have a huge positive impact on performance efficiencies and predictive maintenance.”

The survey of 200 decision makers also concluded:

Energy efficiency is a top three priority for six out of ten firms.

One in four businesses have experienced unscheduled energy failures, with 23% of these reporting that they cost the business upwards of €10,000.

Two thirds of respondents link energy savings with an improved bottom line.

Nine out of ten decision makers believe the government should introduce greater incentives for energy efficiency.

Bord Gáis Energy interim managing director Mark Prentice commented: “At Bord Gáis Energy, we’re committed to providing solutions that empower our business customers to take control of their energy. We’re excited to bring Centrica Business Solutions to the Irish market. Bord Gáis Energy can now offer an unrivalled suite of end-to-end energy management solutions that will help businesses remain in control of their energy and turn their energy footprint into a source of competitive advantage.

“The feedback from those trialling the solutions has been extremely positive, with reports of improvements in operational efficiencies and significant cost reductions.”

Photo: Mark Prentice (right) and Peter McKenna. (Pic: Julien Behal Photography)