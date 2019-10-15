Founded in 2001 by Sean and his business partner Shoaib Yunus, Kinara Restaurant Group employs close to 90 staff. Serving Pakistani and Eastern cuisine, the group opened its first restaurant Kinara in Clontarf in 2001, followed by Kajjal in Malahide in 2007 and Kinara Kitchen in Ranelagh in 2010. The business has also been serving festival- goers at Electric Picnic for the past five years through its catering business.

What prompted you to open your first restaurant?

I have always had a great love of eating out and always enjoyed the buzz of restaurants. I first met Shoaib back in 1999, when he was manager of the Khyber Tandoori restaurant in Dublin, and we started on the path to opening our first restaurant. We haven’t looked back since.

What challenges do you face in the restaurant industry?

We are facing a huge number of challenges at present, more than we have during the last 18 years. One of the biggest issues facing the industry is the cost of running a restaurant, which has dramatically increased in recent years. Rates, insurance, VAT and staff costs have all increased, adding a lot of pressure to the hospitality sector.

What are the main business lessons you learned so far?

Look after your staff as best as you can, and always be clear and transparent with them and your customers. As a small independent business, we continue to upgrade our premises and upskill our staff to serve the very best food and dining experiences to our customers. After 18 years, Shoaib and I are excited for the future of the business, and that feeling of anticipation and achievement is one of the best things about running your own business.