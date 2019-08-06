Bord Gáis Energy Interview: Jim Costello

06 Aug 2019 | 10.32 am

Bord Gáis Energy has been supporting Focus Ireland and helping in the fight against family homelessness since 2015. This year, Bord Gáis Energy has announced an extension of its partnership to sponsor the main annual fundraising initiative, Shine A Light Night. The October 18 event challenges business leaders across Ireland to sleep out for one night, and in doing so raise vital funds to help alleviate homelessness.

Complete Vehicle Solutions, based in Dublin 15 is one of Ireland’s leading van leasing and sales companies. Last year, the company took part in Shine A Light Night, which has raised €4m since 2012. These funds helped Focus Ireland to support a 15,000 people last year who were either homeless or at risk of losing their home. Managing Director Jim Costello explains why his company engaged with Shine a Light Night.

Is homelessness an issue in the community where you live and work?

The nature of my work means that I travel all around Ireland, and wherever I go homelessness is rampant. This does not sit well with me because I believe that everyone is entitled to a roof over their head. It is not right to have families living in emergency accommodation or have people sleeping on the street.

How did you first come across the Shine A Light Night campaign?

Syl Cotter, Commercial Director at the Executive Institute, asked me to sponsor his participation in the campaign. I decided I would participate myself and this is the third year that I have taken part.

Why did you decide to take part in Shine A Light Night?

It is a terrible thing when a family or an individual has to leave their home and has nowhere to go. I cannot pass by a homeless person, and I gladly give them whatever I have in my pocket. I guess it’s one of those things that resonates with me, and when I came across Shine A Light Night it was an easy decision to take part. I wanted to contribute, and it’s a good opportunity to spread awareness and raise funds.

How have your peers responded to your involvement?

Most people want to solve the homeless situation in Ireland. When they see a campaign like Shine A Light Night being led by a strong charity like Focus Ireland, they are happy to participate.

Do you think that business leaders should be active in addressing social issues like homelessness?

It’s a very personal decision, but it seems to me that most business leaders do what they can to address social issues. Sometimes this is through the business they lead, and sometimes it comes separately. I have found that business leaders are among the most active people in their communities, and that they make huge efforts to support social causes that resonate with them.

What does Shine A Light Night mean to you, now that you’ve taken part?

I would encourage other people to give it a go because it’s such a worthwhile thing to do. The people you meet on the night are amazing. The most inspiring are the people who, with the help of Focus Ireland, have transformed their lives and are no longer homeless.

What would your advice be to other people thinking of getting involved in Shine A Light Night?

If you have any inclination at all to participate, then just do it, because this will always be a positive experience. It’s the right thing to do.

