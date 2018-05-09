BGE Interview: Donal Cahalane, REPUBLIC OF WORK

09 May 2018 | 09.30 am

REPUBLIC OF WORK was set up in 2016 to offer startups and existing companies an innovative work space in which to grow their business. The company is based in a 15,500 square feet building in the heart of Cork City, offering shared office spaces, work hubs, event spaces and meeting rooms.

What does REPUBLIC OF WORK offer to businesses?

REPUBLIC OF WORK is a fully commercial business, but we have a social imperative at our core. Our aim is to give businesses of all shapes and sizes access to very different types of work spaces. We see ourselves as being industry agnostic, and we have companies ranging from startups to well-established firms using our shared office spaces, large business lounge, event venue and boardrooms.

What are the business benefits of choosing REPUBLIC OF WORK?

Due to the open office spaces and diversity of staff that work in our building, businesses that use REPUBLIC OF WORK are able to interact with people from different industries, with different views on how to do business. This interaction helps companies of all sizes to learn new and more efficient ways of doing things. We also try to educate the staff that use our offices, and we organises regular ‘Lunch and Learn’ events where speakers from different businesses and organisations provide insights into a wide range of topics.

What challenges does REPUBLIC OF WORK face?

We need to ensure there is always power, heat and internet available in the building, so there will never be a disruption to any business. For example, REPUBLIC OF WORK put a lot of preparation in before the recent storms and we managed to keep our offices open and ready for any businesses that needed to use them.

How has your relationship with Bord Gáis Energy grown?

The Bord Gáis Energy team are frequent users of our facilities and they are keenly interested in learning more about remote working. REPUBLIC OF WORK encourages remote working and new ways of working, and we have been able to help Bord Gáis Energy on this journey. Both companies also have a very strong community focus.

How has Bord Gáis Energy helped you with your business?

We have been able to work with Bord Gáis Energy on ways to reduce our energy bills. REPUBLIC OF WORK covers the overheads for the entire building, only charging our customers a monthly fee for using our space. This means it is critical for us to manage our energy use.

We are currently working with our Bord Gáis Energy key account manager to look at ways of reducing our energy bills, helping to make us the most energy-efficient building in Cork.

What does the future hold for REPUBLIC OF WORK?

Currently, REPUBLIC OF WORK is using three out of the five stories of our building. We plan to open these two extra floors, offering more space to new businesses looking for facilities. Visit www.republicofwork.com for more information.

