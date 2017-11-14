14 Nov 2017 | 09.05 am

This month, we feature Darren Fortune (pictured), Managing Director, Ventac

How did you get started in the industry?

Ventac was established in 1972 as an Irish distributor of ventilation products. As stricter legislation for fan noise and noise disturbances was brought in, we began to research noise treatment solutions. In 2014, we split the business away from ventilation products to concentrate solely on noise control solutions for vehicle and industrial applications. Ventac now focuses on supplying solutions to international Original Equipment Manufacturers of commercial and industrial vehicles.

We moved to our current site in Blessington in the early 2000s, where we invested in our state-of-the-art Innovation & Acoustic Laboratories. We also have oﬃces in the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Turkey. We employ 50 people.

What’s diﬀerent about Ventac?

Unlike our competitors, we use a complete service solution approach, which includes a vehicle test programme with the use of our acoustic camera technologies to provide bespoke and high-performance solutions to our customers. We use these technologies to pinpoint the exact source of the noise within our customer vehicles.

Is there much support for businesses in Ireland?

There are excellent support structures in place for companies in Ireland looking to export, and we work closely with Enterprise Ireland, the Small Firms Association and the Irish Exporters Association. We were delighted to be awarded the overall award at the SFA National Small Business Awards this year, which has also allowed us to promote our name across our international targets.

What advice would you give to someone starting oﬀ in industry?

Researching your markets is essential. Know your target customer intimately, know your competitors and know what they are oﬀering. Ensure you position yourself diﬀerently in order to compete and grow market share.

How important is it for you to monitor costs?

Because we are a manufacturing company, energy costs such as light, heat and power need to be monitored on a regular basis. As well as keeping us competitive on business costs, we can assess our impact on the environment and make improvements to our usage levels when possible.

How important is energy eﬃciency for your business?

Energy eﬃciency is important to Ventac across the board. Bord Gáis Energy recommended UrbanVolt to us for assistance with our energy savings requirements. We installed an LED lighting system throughout our entire premises, which resulted in energy savings of 73%. We have put these savings towards alternative business projects while also increasing our energy eﬃciency.

How has Bord Gáis Energy helped you with this?

Bord Gáis Energy has provided us with excellent value on energy contracts over the years and they have helped us in reducing our costs year on year. As well as being hugely beneﬁcial to our company operations, it also helps our environment and encourages other companies to follow suit.

