01 Feb 2019 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Bord Gáis Energy Borja Santamaria Mariscal (pictured), General Manager, M50 Concession Ltd In this series,is sharing details on some of its SME customers and their business success. This month we feature(pictured), General Manager,

M50 Concession is a public-private partnership company, responsible for the ongoing operation and maintenance of Ireland’s busiest motorway, the M50. M50 Concession is the company responsible for the motorway upgrade works completed in 2010 and is contracted to operate and maintain the motorway until 2042.

How does M50 Concession ensure the smooth running of the M50?

The M50 sees over 400,000 individual journeys each day and connects all national primary routes to Dublin. As a result, we at M50 Concession have an extensive list of responsibilities to work towards each day to ensure that the M50 is open year-round.

These responsibilities can range from inspections, management of pavements, structures, landscaping and roadworks, as well as liaison with third parties. We also provide a 24/7 emergency response service as well as gritting and traffic management solutions.

Why is it important for M50 Concession to reduce its carbon footprint?

We aim to become the reference for motorway operators in Ireland by conducting our business in a responsible and sustainable manner, by being respectful to the environment, and committed to our stakeholders as well as the general public.

We joined the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in 2014, and regularly conduct assessments of our carbon footprint, results of which are publicly available.

What steps have you taken to reduce M50 Concession’s carbon footprint?

Our first CDP assessment in 2014 showed that public lighting was responsible for the majority of our carbon emissions. The M50 has over 4,000 high wattage lamps which were consuming over 7 GWh per year, the equivalent of 1,600 residential homes. This accounted for 82% of our total carbon emissions.

We implemented the M50 Streetlight Dimming Project, which involved installing a power control unit at the 106 supply points along the motorway and adjoining interchanges. By reducing the output voltage to the lights at times of low traffic flows, we were able to reduce energy consumption by 43%. This resulted in a reduction of electricity consumption of 3 GWh which will go towards reducing carbon emissions by 1,450 tonnes.

What energy efficiency measures do you follow as a business?

In our main office premises, we have upgraded our emergency lighting to LED and are in the process of changing our fluorescent light bulbs to LED. In addition, all lighting in our works depot has been upgraded to LED, and we educate employees and building occupants about how their behaviours effect energy use.

We set ourselves the target of a 20% improvement in energy efficiency by 2020, and exceeded this target in 2018. Our aim now is to further reduce our carbon footprint in the coming years.

How has Bord Gáis Energy helped to manage your energy usage?

The invaluable advice we received from our Bord Gáis Energy Key Account Manager has helped us to reduce our carbon footprint, conserve natural energy resources, create a less wasteful work environment and reduce energy bills by implementing energy saving measures. Bord Gáis Energy has provided us with excellent customer service and has always been there for us when needed.

What does the future hold for M50 Concession Ltd?

A new project in 2019 is the M50 pavement renewal project, which will involve replacing the entire road surface of the M50 over a seven-year period. We are exploring the use of low carbon alternatives like the introduction in Ireland of rubber pavements which use recycled car tyres. A trial section has been already installed in the M50 to test the solution.

To find out how Bord Gáis Energy can help your business, call us today on 01 611 0133 or visit bordgáisenergy.ie/business

Photo: Borja Santamaria Mariscal, General Manager, M50 Concession