Bord Gáis Energy Interview: Beekon Batches

Karen O'Neill (pictured), founder of Beekon Batches

What makes Beekon Batches different than other drinks companies?

Beekon Batches was established as a brewer of unique alcoholic drinks in 2017, and after 18 months of product development, Honey Refresher launched last year. It’s lightly carbonated and brewed using honey, water and yeast, and is available in Classic Honey and Ginger & Lime flavours.

Honey Refresher is a 5% alcoholic drink that only contains honey and fresh ingredients. The proposition, the brand point of view, packaging and the taste experience are what sets us apart from our competitors. We are also very passionate about protecting bees and have put in place an urban bee pollinator programme that encourages trade partners to adopt bee friendly actions.

What are the main challenges facing Beekon Batches?

In order for us to grow as a business we need to partner with the right people and expand to other markets, which is what we are focusing on now. Finding distributors, retailers and collaborators who are aligned to our values and represent us with conviction is our core focus.

We have surrounded ourselves with people who inspire us and can guide us to take Beekon to the next level. As a company we understand what our customers want, and we also understand the power of data. We use our sales data, consumer research and customer feedback to build powerful strategies to help our distributors, retailers, customers and other collaborators.

What has been your main achievement since starting Beekon Batches?

One that stands out for me is development of our beehive-shaped bottle. It’s technically complex and difficult to pull off, and resulted in a year-long delay to the launch. We have it now, a technical feat that was genuinely against the odds. It’s an example of our endurance and belief.

How important is minimising your carbon footprint and being sustainable?

We are always looking for new ways to improve our urban pollination, and we have a plan in place with our manufacturer to do so. We also strive to locally produce wherever we can.

What advice would you give to someone who is considering starting a business?

Know your why — it needs to come from a place of conviction. This journey is tough, but if your reason for doing it is beyond the superficial gain, it is likely to be a positive and fulfilling one. Get comfortable with imperfect progress too, as perfection is the greatest inhibitor to success. I walk a daily tightrope, where each day I fall off. All I’ve mastered is getting back on, day after day. It’s simply a case of progress over perfection.

What does the future hold for Beekon Batches?

One thing we know for sure is that we strive to bee kind always and inspire as many people along our journey as possible.

