Bord Bia Tops RepTrak 2021 Study

06 May 2021 | 11.05 am

Bord Bia has come out on top in the 2021 Reptrak study from The Reputations Agency.

It claimed the top spot as the most reputable organisation in Ireland with an Excellent Reputation Pulse score of 85.1, according to the results of the survey.

Bord Bia was ranked in first place for Standing Behind its Products — in its case standing behind producers in Ireland and supporting them in reaching global markets. The public also rated Bord Bia as being among the leaders in working for society, improving the lives of people and their communities, and being committed to changing the world for the better.

Chief executive Tara McCarthy said: “We believe our commitment to sustainable food production has delivered real innovation and shown leadership in the sector this year, ensuring the continued success of the Irish food and drink industry we are so proud to represent at home and abroad.

“Our reputation is inextricably linked to the hard work and commitment of tens of thousands of farmers and food producers across the country who have helped to build trust and confidence in Irish food.”

Credit Unions were recognised as second most reputable organisation, with An Post ranked third.

The Reptrak ranking is based on the perceptions of c.6,500 members of the public whose opinions were canvassed earlier this year.

The Reputations Agency managing director Niamh Boyle (pictured) commented: “We have been positioning reputation as a critical component in business intelligence since our foundation in 2004. Many of our clients have significantly improved their reputation in that period and our results are regularly reported at board level.

“This year we focused on leadership as a driver of corporate reputation. Leaders can be an important conduit for enterprises to communicate and build reputation. A leader who can communicate openly, authentically, and transparently can help win the hearts and minds of their stakeholders.

“The requirement for the senior leadership team to communicate, not just about financial performance, but to provide a clear and compelling corporate vision is becoming more and more important.”