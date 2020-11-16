Bord Bia Sustainability Spotlight: Meade Potato Company

16 Nov 2020 | 09.00 am

Meade Potato Company. Origin Green is Ireland’s national food sustainability programme. It is a voluntary programme led by Bord Bia that brings together farmers, food producers, retailers and food service operators with the common goal of sustainable food production. This month, we speak with

What is the background of your business?

Meade Potato Company is an Irish family business that grows, packs and distributes fresh produce to retailers nationwide from our farm in County Meath. While we specialise in growing potatoes, carrots and onions in the fertile Boyne Valley region, we source and pack the full range of fresh produce. Diversification has seen the company start a Prepared Foods division, and more recently we have commissioned a food-grade native potato starch extraction unit. We are still a family farm at heart, even though our farm and food production facility has grown to employ over 350 people.

Why did you become involved in Origin Green?

Origin Green was a natural fit for our company when it was introduced in 2012. Like many Irish famers our founder, Philip Meade Sr., hated to see resources wasted. When we were expanding our packhouse facilities, we installed a multitude of new energy efficiency measures. In effect the Origin Green programme gave us credit for a host of initiatives we were already implementing.

We found the Social Sustainability aspect of Origin Green also complemented our existing sponsorship and employee development goals. Our membership has enriched us by challenging us to improve every year and keep innovating.

What progress have you made in your Origin Green plan?

We have significantly reduced our various crop inputs thanks to integrated pest management. We recently purchased a camera-guided Garford Weeder which mechanically removes weeds instead of chemically. In terms of packaging, last year we introduced the first 100% compostable paper pillow pack bag for potatoes in Ireland.

Our Potato division has further decreased cardboard usage by 31%, and in our Fruit and Veg division we have removed plastic altogether or improved materials in a wide range of products. Our zero food waste commitment has seen assist the FoodCloud network and donate €105,000 worth of food to their charities.

What are the key points of your sustainability plan?

Most of our sustainability initiatives are driven by a desire to avoid waste, be it food, energy, water, packaging or time. Rainwater harvesting tanks, heat exchangers, skylights, solar panels, our wind turbine and now starch are all examples of trying to avoid wasting natural resources.

What prompted the company to start making food-grade potato starch?

We find sustainability often leads to innovation and diversification, and the Origin Green programme challenges you to improve your performance in managing your resources. Rather than using them for stock feed, we wanted to garner greater value from safe and edible potatoes that are the wrong shape for consumers. We hired an R&D manager to experiment with various by-products. We settled upon the extraction of food-grade starch as the best way to fully utilise Ireland’s potato crops.

Our extraction unit is the only one of its kind in Ireland and the UK offering native food-grade starch for sale to food manufacturers as a thickening and binding agent. We are bringing import substitution here and exporting to the UK, where starch is currently imported from Europe and North America.

What’s next for Meade Potato Company?

We will be rebranding in 2021 as Meade Farm Group to fully integrate all aspects of our business. Our commitment to our core business of growing and supplying our potatoes, fruit and veg to retailers nationwide remains our priority. We are also working on some other complementary products, so watch this space!

Pictured (l-r): Philip Sr., Eleanor, Patrick and Philip Jr.